Paris Hilton posted a cryptic message about letting go amid her reported breakup with fiancé Chris Zylka

- source
- Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
- Paris Hilton posted a Marilyn Monroe quote on her Instagram story on Monday, amid reports from TMZ that she and fiancé Chris Zylka broke up.
- The quote reads: “I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they’re right. You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”
- The couple met in 2010, reconnected years later, made their relationship official in February 2017, and revealed their engagement in January 2018.
- According to TMZ, the heiress has yet to return the 20-carat diamond engagement ring to Zylka.
- Representatives for Hilton and Zylka didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.
- source
- Paris Hilton/Instagram
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.