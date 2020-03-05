The Lexus supercar Paris Hilton got for her 30th birthday is now on sale for almost $500,000 — see inside

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

Paris Hilton’s former 2012 Lexus LFA is now being sold by Ohio-based Marshall Goldman Motor Sales for $495,900.

It’s only logged 3,930 miles despite being eight years old.

This unit is the 108th of 500 total LFA’s built.

A 2012 Lexus LFA owned by Paris Hilton is now on sale for almost half a million dollars.

The car is currently being sold by Cleveland, Ohio-based Marshall Goldman Motor Sales for $495,900. The 2012 LFA initially had a starting price of $375,000, according to Autoblog, which is $120,900 less than what Hilton’s LFA is being sold for now.

This 2012 LFA was initially gifted to Hilton by her then-boyfriend Cy Waits for her 30th birthday, Motor Authority reported, and it’s only logged 3,930 miles despite being eight years old.

Kennan Rolsen of Marshall Goodman called the Lexus LFA one of the greatest supercars of all time in a YouTube video tour of the car. Lexus only produced 20 LFAs per month, and this particular unit is the 108th of 500 total LFA’s ever built, according to Marshall Goodman.

Keep scrolling to see the the Paris Hilton-approved 2012 Lexus LFA:

The exterior is Pearl White, which is contrasted by its cream and blue interior.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

The blue leather front seats are heated.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

About 68% of the LFA is made of carbon fiber.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

The other parts of the car are made mostly of aluminum.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

The interior also has carbon-fiber accents…

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

…including the steering wheel, which also comes with leather detailing.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

The car is powered by a 4.8-liter V-10 engine.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

The engine has forged titanium lifters and connecting rods…

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

…as well as forged aluminum pistons.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

These lightweight materials allow the engine to achieve 9,000 revolutions per minute.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

Hilton’s former vehicle gets about 16 highway mpg and 11 city mpg.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

It has 553 horsepower.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

The LFA can hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds…

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

…and has a top speed of 203 mph.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

It also weighs about 3,500 pounds.

caption Paris Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe. source Marshall Goldman Motor Sales

The LFA’s rear wing automatically pops-up when the car hits 80 mph.