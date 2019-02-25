14 places to visit in Paris that aren’t the Eiffel Tower

caption The Eiffel Tower is just one of many things to see in Paris, France. source Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Paris, France is a popular tourist destination getting nearly 18 million visitors each year.

The Eiffel Tower, alone, gets over 7 million visitors a year.

Aside from the Eiffel Tower, consider visiting the Jardin des Tuileries or the Cathédrale Notre-Dame.

Paris, France attracts nearly 18 million tourists a year with its beautiful architecture, interesting history, and reputation as the city of love.

One of the city’s greatest attractions is the Eiffel Tower. Completed in 1889 for the World Fair, the landmark attracts more than 7 million eager visitors every year.

While it may be one of Paris’s most-popular attractions, it certainly isn’t the only one worth visiting. If a trip to Paris is in your future, take some time to visit a few of these 14 other incredible Parisian locations.

Take a walk in the Jardin des Tuileries.

caption The Jardin des Tuileries sits close by to the Louvre. source Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A long walk through the Jardin des Tuileries, or Tuileries Garden, makes for a beautiful but casual afternoon in Paris. Re-landscaped in 1664 by André Le Nôtre, the gardens were created in French formal garden style.

See traffic swirling around the Arc de Triomphe.

caption The Arc de Triomphe rises above its surrounding buildings. source ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images

Sitting at the center of the Place Charles de Gaulle, the monumental Arc de Triomphe, built between 1806 and 1836, is one of Paris’s most iconic landmarks. The size of the historic arc itself is tremendous, standing at 164 feet (50 meters) tall, but the 12 lanes of roundabout traffic that swirl around it make it appear even more grandiose.

Experience the Champs-Élysées.

caption The Champs-Élysées is great for pedestrians. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

The Champs-Élysées is the tree-lined avenue that runs between the Place de la Concorde and the Arc de Triomphe. Famous for its high-end restaurants and luxury boutiques, the street is also lined with some of the most popular museums in Paris like the Grand Palais and the Petit Palais.

Remember the past at the Place de la Concorde.

caption The Luxor Obelisk sits in the Place de la Concorde. source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

At the other end of the Champs-Élysées sits the Place de la Concorde, the site where Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette were guillotined. Created in 1772 and updated between 1836 and 1846, the famous square is also home to the Luxor Obelisk and the Fontaines des Mers and des Fleuves.

Shop on the streets of Le Marais.

caption Le Marais is a chic neighborhood in Paris. source Ralf.treinen/ Wikimedia Commons

Stretched across the 3rd and 4th arrondissements, Le Marais is one of the trendiest and most architecturally interesting areas in Paris. The district combines stylish shops, museums and art galleries, and inexpensive bars, all populated by a diverse community of Parisians.

Rue Charlot is a particularly iconic street known for its luxury designer stores.

Admire the view from the Sacré-Cœur Basilica.

caption The Sacré-Cœur sits atop a hill overlooking Paris. source GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Often known simply as Sacré-Cœur, the Neo-Byzantine dome at the top of the magnificent Sacré-Cœur Basilica offers visitors one of the greatest panoramic views of Paris. Built in 1919, the largest mosaic in all of France decorates the ceiling of the basilica.

Explore the cobblestone streets of Montmartre.

caption Montmartre is in the 18th arrondissement. source CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Some of the best views of Paris await at Montmartre, a large hill in the 18th arrondissement. The Sacré-Cœur Basilica sits at the top of the hill, and throughout the neighborhood, visitors can explore a maze of cobblestone streets filled with bars and shops.

The hill is also home to the Elysees Montmartre Theatre and the famous Moulin Rouge.

Take a stroll along the Seine.

caption The River Seine is 485 miles long. source GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

The River Seine, stretching 485 miles (780 kilometers), runs through the canals of the French capital, transforming even the most casual strolls into enchanting Parisian outings. There are a number of great spots to stop on the long walk, as the river runs along 10 of the 20 arrondissements. Be sure to check out Paris’s oldest stone bridge, the Pont Neuf.

Admire the architecture of the Cathédrale Notre-Dame.

caption The Cathédrale Notre-Dame is in Paris’s fourth arrondissement. source Maziarz/ Shutterstock

Also known as Our Lady of Paris, the larger-than-life Cathédrale Notre-Dame sits in the center of Paris. Built in the Middle Ages, the Gothic church towers over surrounding buildings and the Seine River at a stunning height of 223 feet (68 meters).

Le Jardin du Luxembourg is a must-visit park.

caption Le Jardin du Luxembourg is located in the sixth arrondissement of Paris, France. source Waring Abbott/Getty Images

Le Jardin du Luxembourg, built in 1612, is arguably one of the most splendid parks in the city. Inspired by the Boboli Gardens in Florence, the garden is split into two sections – the French gardens and English gardens – and features 106 statues, greenhouses, and a forest, as well as the Medici Fountain.

See a show at the Moulin Rouge.

caption Chances are you’ve heard of Moulin Rouge. source DEA / V. GIANNELLA / Contributor

Synonymous with the Can Can and one of the most famous cabarets in the world, no fan of the dramatic arts should miss out on a visit to the Moulin Rouge. Located inside of a 19th-century windmill, the Moulin Rouge puts on several performances every evening featuring fabulous costumes and even better dancing.

Admire art at the Musee d’Orsay.

caption The Musee d’Orsay holds mostly French art. source PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Often overshadowed by the Louvre, lovers of fine art will find that the Musée d’Orsay is quite impressive. Located on the Left Bank of the Seine in a converted railroad station, the museum, opened to the public in 1986, is known for its vast collection of Impressionist works and French art dating back to the mid-1800s.

Visit the prestigious Père Lachaise Cemetery.

caption The Père Lachaise Cemetery is located in the 20th arrondissement. source BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Stretching across over 100 acres, the Père Lachaise Cemetery is the largest and most-visited cemetery in Paris. The cemetery contains over 70,000 burial spots, with architectural styles ranging from Neo-baroque to Gothique.

It is the final resting place for many late well-known figures like Jim Morrison, Édith Piaf, Camille Pissarro, and Oscar Wilde.

Enjoy the youthful atmosphere in the Latin Quarter.

caption The Sorbonne is a well-known university in Paris. source LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

The Latin Quarter, located in the 5th arrondissement, is the hub of student life in Paris. Aside from its youthful atmosphere, the neighborhood is known for its inexpensive cafés, bars, and shops. It also houses the Sorbonne and the Collège de France.