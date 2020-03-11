The Park Hyatt Aviara is an elegant, refined resort outside San Diego undergoing a major facelift — the construction is noticeable but prices are lower, making it a unique time to visit

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Located roughly midway between Disneyland and the San Diego Zoo, and nearly next door to Legoland and Carlsbad beaches, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort is the perfect base for vacationing in the San Diego area.

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort is a good choice for both business and leisure travelers, as well as families, with a golf course, pools, and a sand volleyball court. Though, it’s undergoing major renovations until fall 2020.

I spent one comped night at the Park Hyatt Aviara in an entry-level King Room that’s currently priced at $260, thanks to the construction. Normally, room rates start at $400. While I experienced only minor disruptions, continued construction will bring temporary closures of pools and restaurants.

Most people think of sun and sand when planning a San Diego getaway, but the beaches tend to be noisy and crowded. My husband and I wanted something more sedate for well-deserved date night and headed inland to the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort’s 200-acre estate in Carlsbad instead.

The hotel overlooks golf greens, a wildlife sanctuary, and the distant ocean and we anticipated a few laps in the property’s lavish pools, a hefty helping of gourmet cuisine, and a peaceful night away from city noise. The Park Hyatt lived up to our expectations, with a few drawbacks.

The hotel is undergoing a major makeover until fall 2020 and we noticed daytime hammering in the guest room area, and more extensive work was about to start on a sweeping stairway from the lobby to a grand lawn and an elaborate pool area, which will cause further disruptions.

However, the construction period offered a rare chance to experience the hotel for far cheaper than is typically available. Standard King Room rates normally range upward of $400 but are reduced to $260 during this period of renovation. It’s expected to jump back up in summer when construction wraps up and vacationing families arrive.

The cheapest rooms are those that have yet to receive a facelift. I checked out the remodeled guest rooms, well removed from the construction areas, and found them to be refreshed and modernized without drastic changes, and they’re now available for overnight stays.

Reduced rates help ameliorate some of the inconveniences, but it’s best to find out what will be closed during your stay. The pools, for example, will re-open around Memorial Day, and some restaurants may have limited menus.

The makeover didn’t hamper our enjoyment of the property though and our stay was serene, elegant, and fun. I’d happily return during the transformation again to take advantage of lower room rates. And a post-transformation visit is in the cards – when we’re ready for a major splurge. The resort will be even more beautiful then, but with wack-to-scheduled pricing.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.

caption Blue herons cast in bronze pose in the Park Hyatt Aviara’s porte-cochere. source Maribeth Mellin/Business Insider

A long driveway wove past golf greens to reach the Park Hyatt Aviara entrance, and I thought it looked like an understated Mediterranean estate buried in palms. A uniformed valet stood waiting for our car with a genial welcome and cold water as we pulled around the port-cochere.

As we approached the beveled glass doors, the friendly porter told us about his 10 years at the hotel while leading into the impressive space, highlighted by a polished wood foyer dominated by a tall tulip display. It was all serenely backlit by streaming sunlight through arched windows. The air was hushed, minus the lounge music, aromatherapy scents and other distractions the hotel used to state their elevated style.

caption Elegant floral arrangements brought nature indoors. source Maribeth Mellin/Business Insider

I spotted the front desk in a side room and was greeted by two attendants who quickly and painlessly handled check-in while offering more water. We felt like valued guests at a vacation villa.

There wasn’t another person in sight as we followed a familiar carpeted hallway to our room on the main floor, past delicate orchid displays, quiet seating areas, and the Aviara Market, which became a favorite haunt for its splendid sportswear and gourmet treats.

Though the overall vibe was subdued, the lobby lounge, restaurants, and play areas seemed busy at times – but the resort is so spread out it never feel crowded.

caption The furnishings felt tired and dated. source Maribeth Mellin/Business Insider

All the rooms at the Park Hyatt Aviara are at least 550 square feet, providing a quite comfortable sense of space. My husband and I each felt we had enough room to stash our stuff and claim our spot – mine in the deep soaking tub and my husband on the cushy King bed before the TV.

Our balcony faced low palms and a secret garden, with a wide-angle view of canyons, wetlands, and the distant ocean. We took advantage of the balcony’s teak lounge chairs while sipping coffee from an annoyingly loud Illy espresso maker, which was provided with complimentary bottled water at the minibar.

The bathroom’s tub, shower, double sinks, and toilet were also so generously spaced we never felt crowded. We also appreciated the sundries tray in the closet, with everything from shaving cream to mouthwash.

All the sensory requirements of an elegant hotel stay were satisfied, however, my sense of style was not. The furnishings were straight out of the ’90s and the color scheme of drab brown and gold was off putting. It did not invite me to linger and I quickly understood the need for change.

As mentioned, there was a lot of construction noise during the day as crews worked to refurbish these old rooms. It wasn’t relaxing, but thankfully, all was quiet at night and we were able to sleep well.

caption Next time, I’m staying in a remodeled room which felt significantly more comfortable than my older one. source Maribeth Mellin/Business Insider

I was able to tour one of the remodeled guest rooms, which are located away from construction noise and feel new and joyful.

The price is more than reasonable for the updated accommodations (with the caveat that not all amenities are currently open, more on that in a minute). The renovated room’s basic bones remained the same, but new furnishings and a light blue and tan color scheme gave it a fresher, beachy feel. A lot of thought went into guest comfort and ease, with niches perfect for overnight bags, shelves along the walls for keys and hats, and hooks in the bathroom and closet, plus plenty of outlets and ports.

Our old room didn’t disappoint when we returned and ultimately it still delivered a subtly upscale stay with service that was unobtrusive and pleasantly efficient, consistent with the high-end Park Hyatt brand.

Surprisingly, remodeled rooms are also available now starting at $260, and while my older room proved sufficient, I hope to take advantage of this cheaper period. I’d book a newer room with a panoramic coastal view in the near future for an even more comfortable stay.

caption Moonrise over the adult pool. source Maribeth Mellin/Business Insider

The Park Hyatt Aviara has a lot going on, which may justify the $40 resort fee – it covers a long list of amenities including fitness classes, spa discounts, resort shuttle, Wi-Fi and preferred tee times. Though, it may feel frustrating to pay this mandatory charge with so much closed in construction.

I’m particularly fond of the Park Hyatt Aviara’s pools but it was too cold for swimming during my stay, and both pools were closed. They’ll open after Memorial Day, and when construction is complete, a new centerpiece pool will have water slides, plunge pools, play areas, and private cabanas.

There is also a serene adult pool tucked in a far corner that is also being updated, and is a great spot for lap swimming and cocktails with a sea view. If you want to use the pools, plan to visit post-spring.

There is also a Tennis Center, which is a playground for all ages with tennis courts, a sand volleyball court, and croquet.

Golfers may tee up with locals at Aviara Golf Club’s 18-hole course, designed by Arnold Palmer and located near some of the country’s finest golf manufacturers. The course is home to an LPGA tournament and the prestigious Aviara Golf Academy.

I also enjoyed wandering the large property, which framed the wild landscape of the Bataquitos Lagoon, an immense wildlife sanctuary beside the Pacific. There are several trails leading down a hill to the lagoon, which is a popular hangout with birdwatchers – ask for binoculars at the front desk.

caption The pastries at the breakfast buffet were irresistible. source Maribeth Mellin/Business Insider

We thoroughly enjoyed the breakfast buffet ($32 for adults and $16 for children) at the California Bistro, especially the pastry chef’s killer croissants and bolillos.

The on-site gourmet restaurant is switching from its much-lauded Italian flair to a Baja-themed decor and cuisine.

I wasn’t able to try the gargantuan steaks (complete with a steak-knife concierge) at Argyle Steakhouse, the clubhouse restaurant at the 18-hole Arnold Palmer golf course, but reviews are mostly favorable on dining sites.

The fitness center is extremely popular as it makes good use of the hotel’s resort fee and includes complimentary laundry for exercise clothes. Take advantage of this to add value.

The tranquil Aviara Spa offers treatments starting around $180. Both the spa and gym facilities are slated for remodel, but there will be alternative locales for exercise and pampering.

Finally, the Aviara Market displays gorgeous resort wear, including boho-chic kimonos from Johnny Was, tempting beach hats, superb coffee, a pricey wine selection, and all manner of treats including pastries and sandwiches from the excellent in-house culinary team.

Park Hyatt’s location is ideal for vacationers eager to see SoCal’s many attractions but not stay in the thick of it.

Legoland is just a few minutes away, as are some of north San Diego county’s classic beach towns. Carlsbad has a fun European village vibe, interesting restaurants, and fine beaches. South Carlsbad State Beach has a long pathway beside the sand and is perfect for swimming and surfing. The hotel runs a shuttle to a Carlsbad shopping area and Legoland, and the drive to the beach takes less than 10 minutes.

The 30-mile drive to central San Diego’s main attractions (the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Sea World and more) and the airport on I-5 typically takes about 45 minutes but can last an hour with heavy traffic.

We drove home on the far more scenic Pacific Coast Highway through a series of small beach towns, making stops along the way at VG’s Donuts in Encinitas (the simple glazed donut melts in your mouth) and the parking lot alongside Torrey Pines Beach in Del Mar to watch the surfers.

Head north on I-5 and you’re in Disneyland within 90 minutes – if traffic is flowing well. Along the way, you’ll drive right through Camp Pendleton, where helicopters buzz the arid terrain and Marines practice maneuvers on the sand.

Park Hyatt Aviara has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Trip Advisor with more than 2,000 reviews, most in the excellent column. The most frequently used comment on Booking.com is “Exceptional,” followed by “Awesome,” which explains the 9.2 rating.

Past guests raved about the “over the top” service along with the beautiful location. Others complimented the golf course’s excellent, challenging conditions, while others recommended the spa, gym, and pools. There was near-unanimous praise for the food.

The most recent comments focus on the construction, with some guests feeling the hotel should have closed. According the one reviewer, “The resort is over-priced for what they are currently providing.” Another had a more prosaic take, writing, “Just know before reserving to expect renovation noise from 9-6 p.m. through mid-year, but when finished it will be a lovely resort.”

Who stays here: Affluent singles, couples, and families, many from Southern California who want everything needed for a leisurely, fun getaway; vacationers seeking proximity to SoCal attractions; business executives; golfers; and wedding parties galore.

We like: Being surrounded by nature and open spaces and abundant windows and artful flowers bring the outdoors inside. The rooms are unusually large and furnished in a comfortable, uncluttered style.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The most photogenic sunset seats are those that face the lagoon and sea from the secluded adult pool area, followed by those in the Lobby Lounge. Best of all is the balcony view from a Premium Coastal Suite (starting at $601). Also, don’t miss the pastry chef’s flaky croissants, sticky cinnamon buns, and crunchy Mexican bolillos at the breakfast buffet – they’re also available in the Aviara Market.

We think you should know: The resort charges whopping $40 for overnight valet parking (urban prices in the countryside) and a $40 resort fee. You’ll get the most for your money if you take advantage of the perks included in the fee, such as free fitness classes, reduced spa treatment prices, and use the pools and other activities frequently – as long as they’re open.

Next time, we’d do this differently: I’d love to linger in the elegant spa’s whirlpools and sauna after a soothing Sea Stone Massage, and I’ll definitely allow time to hike trails leading to Bataquitos Lagoon.

The Park Hyatt Aviara combines luxury and comfort seamlessly – for a price. The $400 starting room rate (post-construction), plus $80 daily in parking and resort fees adds up quickly. However, for the most part, the Park Hyatt delivers a high level of service for affluent, sophisticated travelers, and business honchos on expense accounts.

The entire property is undergoing a makeover until fall 2020, and many pools, restaurants, and other facilities will be closed temporarily. Ask in advance if there’s something you must have on hand – there are alternative pools and fitness options. Though, the compromise in amenities means a much more accessible price with entry-level rooms starting at $260 per night versus the standard $400.

Whenever you go, upgrade to a coastal view room for an endless panorama of golf greens, wild wetlands and the ocean.

It’s not the best choice for sightseers that would rather be based in downtown San Diego, or thrifty travelers and partiers, but for guests seeking quiet elegance, impeccable service, and fine cuisine, Park Hyatt Aviara strongly delivers. And once renovations are complete, I expect it will only become even better.