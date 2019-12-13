The Park South Hotel delivers on affordable room prices without sacrificing comfort in New York’s NoMad neighborhood

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Park South Hotel is a recently-renovated, well-reviewed property in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood from World of Hyatt’s Joie de Vivre boutique hotel collection.

The rooms are relatively straightforward, but the culinary program is a stand-out. The rooftop bar, as well as the Mediterranean-inspired Covina, are both well worth a visit during any stay.

I stayed in a King Room with a City View, which starts at a reasonable $214 a night. Opt for one double bed and prices are even more budget-friendly, beginning at $134 per night.

Though Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood doesn’t quite carry the same recognition as SoHo or TriBeCa, its become a boutique hotel hotspot in recent years with the Park South Hotel anchoring the selection.

The Park South Hotel has been hosting guests on 28th Street since 2007, just three blocks from the park that inspired its name. It underwent a full renovation in late 2015, modernizing rooms and public spaces, and opening the three restaurants that highlight the hotel’s offerings.

My King Room with City View was comped for review purposes, but for a mid-tier room, the going rate is incredibly reasonable, especially in high season. The price typically ranges from $214 to $293 if you book a few weeks in advance, which is pretty much a bargain for a higher-end hotel in New York. In a city where prices can surge hundreds of dollars a night based on time of year and demand, it’s refreshing to see such stable pricing.

Better yet, the entry-level room with one double bed ranges from just $134 to $223. After spending the night here, I can vouch that lower prices don’t risk sacrificing comfort.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Park South Hotel.

Located just one block from the subway, the hotel is easy to reach via public transit. And, of course, for getting around New York.

I always try to stay in hotels as close to public transportation options as possible. Park South is less than a block from the 28th Street subway station, so I was grateful I didn’t have to lug my suitcase a long distance.

Inside, I descended a few steps to a sunken lobby. To the left was the check-in desk, but what really caught my eye was the giant wrap-around couch, sunken even further into a recessed sitting area. It was incredibly inviting, but I resisted its charm and headed over to the check-in desk.

The inviting lobby is a great place to regroup, relax, and watch life on 28th Street pass by.

After a speedy check-in, the concierge offered me a free glass of wine or beer, as I arrived during happy hour. It was a fun welcome, but I opted to bring my bags up and get settled.

In the elevator, I was disappointed to find a pinned notice that stated the rooftop bar was closed for the season, though truthfully, it was too cold to be out on a windy rooftop.

Each floor’s hallway was decorated with artsy black and white photos of famous Manhattan parks, with informational plaques providing tidbits of history. It was a cute tie-in to the hotel’s name.

The decor in my King Room felt traditional and comforting without being stuffy or old-fashioned.

When I first entered my King Room, I immediately felt a sense of comfort. It was decorated like many of the hotel rooms I’d experienced growing up – cushy and traditional, with a slightly elevated flair, unlike anything I’d choose for my own home. And that’s a good thing. I love that kind of hotel room because they make me feel like I’ve embarked on a special experience and occasion outside of my regular day-to-day. And isn’t that what we hope to feel when we travel?

I was drawn right away to the art-deco chandelier above the bed with dozens of dangling crystals that caught beams of natural light streaming in from the window. In comparison to some of the funkier hotels I’ve experienced in Manhattan like the Ace Hotel or the Beekman, Park South is much more classically elegant. As such, I found it to attract a slightly older demographic.

The room was perfectly sized, with enough space to move around freely, but not so large that the furniture made the room feel sparse, or like I’d been upgraded to a gigantic suite.

The bathroom was clean and bright, with excellent water pressure. I loved the citrus and sandalwood toiletries by high-end home decor designer Jonathan Adler.

Water damage on the bathroom ceiling got progressively worse throughout my stay. Thankfully, maintenance was quick to respond once I called to let them know there was a leak.

Though for all its comfort, my room wasn’t without a few pitfalls. There was no minibar, and while I almost never partake in the oft overpriced sweets and drinks, I felt a bit slighted by not having the option.

The biggest issue I encountered was water damage on my bathroom ceiling. When I woke in the morning, I noticed a mysterious dripping sound coming from above, and watched as the damage visibly increased over the morning.

I called the front desk and they sent maintenance right away. I was headed downstairs to check out when they arrived, so I can’t say how the situation progressed. Had I stayed longer, I expect I would have needed to change rooms.

The pizza and pasta at Covina were among the best hotel restaurant dinners I've ever had.

In the past, I’ve tended to avoid restaurants attached to hotels due to a few lackluster experiences. My experience at Covina led me to rethink that approach.

My partner and I had dinner there during our stay, and while the meal was comped for review purposes, I wouldn’t balk at paying for a return trip. The pasta, pizza, and cocktails were excellent, and it was one of my best hotel dining experiences to date.

Park South‘s full food program is worth noting as it includes three restaurants – O Ya, a Japanese Omakase restaurant; Covina, a Mediterranean spot; and the Roof at Park South, a buzzy seasonal cocktail bar. They’re all helmed by James Beard Award-winning husband and wife team, Tim and Nancy Cushman.

Though the Roof at Park South was closed during my stay, it was easy to see why this seasonal hotspot regularly makes best-of lists, even with all the furniture covered.

Only open seasonally from April to September, the rooftop bar was closed during my stay. I was able to sneak up to get a feel for the vibe and despite the furniture being covered in tarps, the lush greenery and sweeping views still offered a hint of why it’s so popular. I’ll definitely be returning in the spring to grab a cocktail.

Park South Hotel is a five-minute walk from Madison Square Park within the bustling Flatiron neighborhood. The park is also home to the original Shake Shack kiosk, so be sure to grab a burger.

Just beyond is Eataly, a huge Italian marketplace with specialty food stalls, fresh produce, and several sit-down options. They serve some of my favorite pasta in the city.

If you’re sightseeing, Park South is a 10-minute walk from the Empire State Building. It might seem cliche but, I never pass up an opportunity to head to the observation deck to see the great expanse of Manhattan from above.

Park South has excellent reviews on both Trip Advisor and Booking.com receiving a 4.5 out of 5 and an 8.8 out of 10 respectively from thousands of reviews.

Most are favorable and rave about Covina and the rooftop bar, for which I wholeheartedly agree.

When it comes to staff and service, feedback is mixed. Some compliment the staff on their friendliness, while others had issues with rude behavior in certain instances. I didn’t experience that, but it’s likely because they knew I was potentially reviewing the hotel.

Others complained of street and construction noise at night. During my stay, there was active construction going on next door, and I did notice some noise in the night. It wasn’t loud enough to keep me awake, but I’m used to city noise. My room was on the 7th floor, so if you’re a light sleeper, make sure to request a room on a higher floor, and away from construction.

Who stays here: Those who value a superb culinary program alongside a classic and elegant hotel stay, with competitive prices to boot.

We like: The price. Even at peak season, you’ll pay less than $300 a night for a King Room with a City View. The most basic room with one double bed is still well under $250 at its costliest. This feels unheard of in New York for an upscale four-star boutique hotel.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Covina. The pasta, pizza, and cocktails earned a spot amongst my top hotel dining experiences ever.

We think you should know: The well-known rooftop bar is only open from April to September. If it’s a must-see for you, plan accordingly. And don’t forget to attach your World of Hyatt membership to a reservation for added points-earning potential.

We’d do this differently next time: Check out O Ya for omakase. I’m curious to see if it’s as excellent as Covina.

Rooms at Park South are straightforward, but that’s not a bad thing. They’re comfortable, clean, and elegant, if not a bit traditional. There aren’t many bells and whistles by way of design or luxury amenities (not even a minibar) but the on-site dining more than makes up for the lack of $6 chips in your room. I had one of the best hotel meals ever at Covina, and the seasonal rooftop bar consistently makes best-of lists in the summertime.

The price is incredibly reasonable, even in high season, for a stay that has everything you need to feel comfortable and cared for in a stellar location.