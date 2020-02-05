A Parkland father was ejected from the State of the Union address after yelling when Trump spoke about gun laws

caption Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland school shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, is ejected after shouting during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address source REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018, was escorted out of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Guttenberg, who had been invited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, yelled out after Trump spoke about the importance of gun rights.

Guttenberg later said he regretted yelling, saying on Twitter that he let his “emotions get the best” of him.

Jamie Guttenberg was one of 17 people killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

According to CNN, Guttenberg started shouting in protest after Trump said: “Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am President, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

It’s unclear what Guttenberg said, but photos show him being escorted out by Capitol Police.

Huffington Post congressional reporter Matt Fuller tweeted that it appeared Guttenberg had something about “victims of gun violence like my daughter,” as Republicans applauded Trump’s speech.

Guttenberg, who has been an outspoken advocate for stricter gun laws since the Parkland shooting, later said on Twitter that he regretted his response to Trump’s speech.

(2,2) That said, I should not have yelled out. I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 5, 2020

“Tonight was a rough night. I disrupted the State Of The Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight,” he said.

“That said, I should not have yelled out,” he continued. “I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety.”

Guttenberg didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

David Hogg, a Marjorie Stoneman graduate and outspoken gun reform advocate, applauded Guttenberg in a tweet Tuesday night.

.@fred_guttenberg lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting and has worked every day since to end gun violence. Tonight he stood up to a president that believes peace and the second amendment are mutually exclusive and was removed.#ImWithFred pic.twitter.com/RprctMp2iE — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2020

Guttenberg “lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting and has worked every day since to end gun violence,” he said. “Tonight he stood up to a president that believes peace and the second amendment are mutually exclusive and was removed.”

Guttenberg made headlines in September 2018, when he attended Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. Photos showed him reaching out for a handshake and Kavanaugh turning away.