Parkroyal on Pickering just got crowned the world’s best green hotel – here’s the other Singaporean brands travellers loved in 2018

Parkroyal on Pickering won the title of the world’s top “Green City” hotel of 2018. Facebook/Parkroyal on Pickering

Want to live in the lap of luxury while on holiday?

Then take your pick from this newly-minted list of Singapore’s top hotels and travel brands, courtesy of the World Travel Awards (WTA).

Over 20 hotels and locations in Singapore bagged awards at the WTA’s grand final gala ceremony in Lisbon on Sunday (Dec 2), including wins for greenest hotel and best airport.

Awards were given in three categories: international, regional and local.

The WTA was established in 1993 and acknowledges the world’s top travel and tourism brands. Awards are prestigious and globally recognised, and award winners are used as a benchmark of quality for the industry, the WTA said in a statement.

Beloved national icon Changi Airport won the title of the World’s Leading Airport for 2018, beating out competitors like Dubai International Airport and the John F. Kennedy International Airport to clinch the title, which was decided on based on the number of votes from travellers and industry executives.

Its newest terminal, Terminal 4, opened last year with a fully-automated check-in process. Next year, it will also open its new mall, Jewel, with highly-anticipated tenants like fast food chains A&W and Shake Shack, and the first Pokemon Centre located outside Japan.

The title of the World’s Leading Green City Hotel 2018 went to Parkroyal on Pickering, a hotel and office with sustainable features and numerous water and plant features, including lush sky gardens along its facade.

The design, which allows in fresh air and natural light, won the President’s Design Award and has Green Mark Platinum status – the nation’s highest environmental certification.

Marina Bay Sands (of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame) won the top hotel for MICE events (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).

The uniquely designed hotel has been featured on CNN and dubbed the “greatest building on the planet” by the Destination Channel. Of course, its main draw is the infinity pool, which is among the most Instagrammable spots in Singapore.

Among the Asian brands, Singapore Airlines was crowned Asia’s best airline for first class flyers, while Resorts World Sentosa’s Festive Hotel was named the region’s top family resort. Suntec City won the title of Asia’s top meeting and conference centre.

Asia’s best hotel suite went to Resorts World Sentosa’s Equarius Hotel.

Other winners included Marina Bay Sands, which won Asia’s top integrated resort, and JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, which was earmarked as Asia’s top new hotel.

Events management tech provider Cvent Singapore clinched the prize for the region’s best travel technology provider, and the republic itself also won an award for being the region’s best festival and event destination.

For local winners, the Four Seasons Hotel’s presidential suite won top hotel suite.

Other winning hotels included The Scarlet Singapore, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, Capella Singapore, Capri by Fraser Changi City, One Farrer Hotel & Spa, and Fairmont Singapore.

There were also two winners for serviced apartments: The Ascott Limited and Fraser Suites Singapore.

Dynasty Travel was considered the country’s leading travel agency, while Hertz and Sixt Limousine Service were considered the country’s top car rental and chauffeur company respectively.

Among the other countries, Portugal won the title of 2018’s top destination, island nation Mauritius won 2018’s most romantic destination, and the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu won this year’s top tourist attraction.

