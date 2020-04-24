The entire ‘Parks and Recreation’ cast is reuniting for one episode that will air on TV at the end of the month

caption The original cast of “Parks and Rec” is returning to TV on Thursday, April 30. source NBC

The “Parks and Recreation” cast is reuniting for a special one-off episode.

It will air on NBC Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The 30-minute special was created to help raise money for Feeding America. Fans can donate here.

In a press release, co-creator Michael Schur said he emailed the entire cast about the idea and they all got back to him within 45 minutes.

The original series ran for seven seasons on NBC and ended in 2015.

After five years, we’re returning to Pawnee.

The new episode will reflect the social distance efforts many are practicing across the nation as Leslie Knope (Poehler) tries to stay connected to her friends.

The new episode will reflect the social distance efforts many are practicing across the nation as Leslie Knope (Poehler) tries to stay connected to her friends.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

All of the series’ original cast members will return including, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. According to a press release, “several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in.”

In a video message, Poehler said the episode was filmed from the star’s homes. According to Pratt, filming has already been completed.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

“In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment in a statement. “A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of ‘Parks and Recreation’ for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”

In addition to the fundraiser, State Farm and Subaru of America will each make matching donations of $150,000. That amount will be combined with donations from NBCUniversal as well “Parks and Recreation” writers, producers, and cast members. A total of $500,000 of donations will be matched through May 21, 2020.

Fans can donate to Feeding America here.