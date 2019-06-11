10 plot holes and inconsistencies you might have missed on ‘Parks and Recreation’

caption A moment from “Parks and Recreation” season six, episode 10, “Second Chunce.” source Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The comedy “Parks and Recreation” aired on NBC from 2009 until 2015.

The mockumentary-style show documented the everyday lives of the employees working at the Parks and Recreation department in Pawnee, Indiana.

While highly praised by critics, “Parks and Recreation” wasn’t free from its share of factual goofs and continuity errors over the years.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Beloved by many for its cast of lovable and eclectic characters, “Parks and Recreation” finished its seven-year run on NBC in 2015 and is still finding new fans on streaming services to this day.

While highly praised by critics, however, “Parks and Recreation” wasn’t free from its share of factual goofs and continuity errors over the years.

Here are 10 inconsistencies and errors viewers may have missed while watching the hit TV show.

Eagleton appears to change location on later seasons.

caption Leslie repeatedly condemns Eagleton for being snobby and rude. source NBC

On season two, episode six, “Kaboom,” it’s said that Pawnee’s wealthier counterpart of Eagleton is located two towns over – but later on the show it’s clear that the towns border each other.

On season five, episode eight, “Pawnee Commons,” Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) shows the camera crew the dividing line between the two towns. The sign on Eagleton’s side of the border reads, “NOW ENTERING PAWNEE: Good Luck With That.”

On “The Treaty,” England is named as a lone nation during model U.N.

caption Season four, episode seven, “The Treaty.” source NBC

On season four, Leslie and Ben (Adam Scott) help run a high school’s model U.N.

During the conference, England is said to be part of the Security Council as a lone nation – but in reality, England is represented on the Security Council as only part of the United Kingdom, alongside Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. It’s reasonable to assume self-professed nerds like Leslie and Ben would’ve known better.

Jerry’s real name is said to be Gary, but even his own family calls him Jerry.

caption Jerry and his wife Gayle, played by former model Christie Brinkley. source NBC

On season four, episode one, “I’m Leslie Knope,” Jerry Gergich (Jim O’Heir) reveals that his real name is Gary. He says he only goes by Jerry because he didn’t want to correct a supervisor when he first got his job at the Parks Department.

However, Jerry’s adoring family calls him “Jerry” at home. It seems far-fetched that he would change his name both at work and amongst family to appease a boss.

It seems out of character that Ron would help film a documentary series.

caption Ron won’t even allow a photo of himself to hang in a public place. source NBC

Libertarian curmudgeon Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) values privacy to the extreme. Throughout the show, he states multiple times that he doesn’t like having his name, address, or likeness available to the public.

It isn’t until season six, episode two, “The Pawnee Eagleton Tip Off Classic,” that Ron concedes to getting his first cell phone so that his wife and her daughters can reach him in emergencies. Given his penchant for secrecy and privacy, it seems odd that Ron would willingly participate in the documentary that’s being filmed throughout the show.

For someone who hates libraries, Leslie spent a lot of time there.

caption As a candidate for City Council, Leslie promises to “finally eliminate this city’s libraries.” source NBC

On the season one finale, Leslie’s mom Marlene Knope (Pamela Reed) says that Leslie spends a lot of time at the library.

However, a recurring joke throughout the show is that Leslie hates libraries and librarians, especially due to Ron’s ex-wife (Tammy 2) and her evil influence on nearby library branches. She even goes as far as to say, “The library is the worst group of people ever assembled in history. They’re mean, conniving, rude, and extremely well-read, which makes them dangerous.”

The town seal in Leslie’s office is different than the others seen around town.

caption Two shots from season three, episode 10, “Soulmates.” source NBC

The seal in Leslie’s office at city hall shows “1816” as the town’s founding date, while all other town seals throughout the series clearly read “1817.” This is either a simple continuity error, or perhaps Pawnee superfan Leslie Knope knows the town’s history better than everyone else on the show.

Though they appear on the show frequently, palm trees aren’t native to Indiana.

caption Leslie tried to save funding for Pawnee’s mini golf course. source NBC

Although “Parks and Recreation” is based in rural Indiana, the show was actually filmed in Southern California.

The palm trees that appear in Eagleton are explained by the town lying on top of a hot spring, which apparently creates a “micro-climate zone,” but the tropical foliage also appears in multiple scenes set in Pawnee.

For instance, on season five, episode 21, “Swing Vote,” palm trees can clearly be seen while the gang plays mini-golf with Councilman Jeremy Jamm. Occasionally on the show, mountains can even be spotted in the background.

Ron mixes up the show’s timeline during a flashback on the final season.

caption Leslie created a flow chart to track the disintegration of her friendship with Ron. source NBC

During an episode on season seven, which takes place in the year 2017, Leslie and Ron rehash their past issues.

On episode four, a flashback reveals that the dreaded event known as “Morningstar” occurred in 2015, just one year after Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) moved away from Pawnee. But in the flashback, Ron states that Ann hasn’t lived in her house for five years.

Leslie seemingly loses the city plans Mark made for her.

caption Mark quits his job after Ann dumps him. source NBC

As a going-away gift on the season two finale, Mark Brendanawicz (Paul Schneider) gives Leslie plans to build a park in the infamous Lot 48. But later on the show, Leslie takes to the Wamapoke County Public Radio to ask for help in designing the new park, stating that they have no plan in place.

April’s mom doesn’t recognize Ron as Duke Silver.

caption Rita Ludgate and Ron Swanson both attended April and Andy’s wedding. source NBC

On season two, April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) tells Ron that she knew he was Duke Silver from the second she met him because her mother, Rita Ludgate (Terri Hoyos), is a huge fan of his club-headlining alter-ego.

However, when Ron later meets Rita at April’s wedding, she has no reaction to seeing the legendary saxophonist in the flesh – which seems odd given April’s admission that she owns all his albums.