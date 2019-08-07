Partners for Growth: DHL Global Forwarding supports Decathlon’s international supply chain

Dedicated DHL control tower operations provide full visibility for complex global operations spanning Europe, Asia, North Africa and South America

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – August 7, 2019 – DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, partners Decathlon, the French sporting goods giant to provide comprehensive services for its international supply chain operation. At the DHL Fashion and Retail Conference held in Ho Chi Minh, both companies shared what it takes to successfully operate a multi-national supply chain, enabling Decathlon stores to stock over 22,400 items covering more than 85 different types of sports.









(From left) Archer Fu, VP, Head of Business Development, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific; Thao Nguyen, Head of Procurement and Logistics, Decathlon Vietnam; and Marc Meier, SVP, Global Head of International Supply Chain, DHL Global Forwarding, at a joint press briefing.





Marc Meier, SVP, Global Head of International Supply Chain, DHL Global Forwarding said, “DHL Global Forwarding runs a dedicated DHL control tower which provides a single point of contact in Vietnam and Taiwan for Decathlon’s operations. Providing full visibility for Decathlon’s logistics teams, our control tower services oversee Decathlon’s air, sea and road shipments from factories in Vietnam and Taiwan to the world, including Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Europe, India, Malaysia, Morocco and Singapore.”





Global businesses that source from multiple locations and ship to numerous destinations face a particularly complex supply chain that demands greater visibility and control to optimize operations and reduce costs. With more than 1,000 supply chain experts across 82 offices in 46 countries worldwide, DHL’s International Supply Chain services offer comprehensive solution design and project management backed by a global governance structure that guarantees consistency across operations.





“Decathlon prioritizes the quality of our products and the entire customer experience to ensure we secure our positioning as the go-to retailer of affordable sports apparel, accessories and equipment. While we ramp up on our offline and online presence for the convenience of our customers, we are working hard behind-the-scenes to make sure that our manufacturing and logistics processes can efficiently cater to the demand of our discerning customers,” said Thao Nguyen, Head of Procurement and Logistics, Decathlon Vietnam.





In Vietnam, Decathlon launched two retail stores in Hanoi and Ho Chi Min City in 2019, spanning 4,300sqm and 2,600sqm respectively, and introduced 70 sports brands. The company collaborates with six business partners across Vietnam to keep prices and lead time competitive for the local market and to reduce carbon footprint. As a full-fledge logistics partner, DHL Global Forwarding also provides road freight solutions for the brand to transport goods from Vietnam to Cambodia.





Vietnam’s attractiveness as a manufacturing hub for the world lies in its geo-strategic location, youthful demographics and abundance of affordable land and labor. Coupled with easy access to multiple markets via free trade agreements, the country’s textile and retail industry is primed for growth as Vietnamese spending power increases and more international brands seek to establish their presence here.





“Today’s retailers require agile and innovative supply chains to cater to a new generation of customers who demand instant gratification and tap opportunities in emerging markets. With our extensive range of logistics services and expertise in the retail sector, DHL Global Forwarding is well-positioned to support the growth of businesses here,” said Archer Fu, VP, Head of Business Development, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.





50 Years DHL

In 2019 DHL is celebrating 50 years since the company’s founding by three entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 1969. DHL began as a disruptor to the traditional delivery industry, circumventing bureaucracy with an innovative new service to deliver documents by air overnight. Since then, DHL has grown into a globe-spanning family of DHL companies with about 380,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories that covers the entire spectrum of logistics and supply chain services. DHL’s customer-centricity and can-do culture have fueled five decades of innovation — from the DHL 1000, one of the first word processing computers in the world, to using the purpose built StreetScooter, an environmentally friendly delivery vehicle powered by an electric drive and developed by Deutsche Post DHL Group. With the Mission 2050 commitment to reach zero group-wide emissions by 2050, DHL is continuing to be a trailblazer in the logistics industry.

DHL — The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.

Decathlon

Decathlon is a retail chain that owns many exclusive brands since 1976 in Lille, France. As of 2019, Decathlon has 85,000 employees from 80 countries, sharing two core values of “Life Vitality” and “Responsibility” with the key message: “To sustainably make the pleasure and benefits of sports accessible to many”. Decathlon Vietnam was established in 1995 with production activities. Until now, Decathlon Vietnam has more than 400 teammates working in around 100 factories in the country to manufacture and ship tens of millions of products to our stores all over the world.



In Vietnam, apart from the online sales site launched in 2017, Decathlon has opened two mega stores in Hanoi with a scale of 4,300m2 on April 27, 2019 and in Ho Chi Minh City with a scale of over 2500m2 on June 1, 2019, providing products of more than 70 sports at each store. Mr. Lionel Adenot — Decathlon Vietnam country leader, Decathlon Vietnam said: “We aim to bring the joy and benefits of sports to many Vietnamese people in a sustainable way, creating a positive footprint in Vietnam through sports!”