Only 1% of people can pass this color test. Here’s what it reveals about you.





According to Lenstore, which tested 2,000 people, on average, most got six out of 10 answers right on the quiz. About 17% of people got seven right answers, 9.1% of people got eight right answers, and only .2% got nine right answers. The study showed that just .1% got a perfect score.

What’s even more interesting is how the scoring broke down based on demographics. While both men and women scored evenly on average, the scores varied drastically by age because color perception declines. Those between the ages of 31 and 35 scored the highest with 60% of participants earning average scores. On the other hand, those between 81 and 89 years old scored the lowest with 38% of people earning the average score.

The results also varied based on a person’s language capability. Those who speak more languages were able to get more questions right.

Also, the people of Cyprus scored higher than everyone in the world with 66% of people getting an average score. South Africa followed as a close second with 65% and the US fell in third place with 61.7%.

These are the top ten countries with the best color perception, according to the test’s results.

Cyprus: 66.0% South Africa: 65.0% United States: 61.7% Bulgaria: 60.0% Germany: 58.8% Australia: 57.5% Poland: 56.7% France/Portugal: 56% Zimbabwe: 53.3% Spain: 51.5%

Where do you stand in the rankings?