Less than 1% of people can solve all 10 of these mind-bending puzzles correctly. Here’s what your score reveals about you.





According to Buzz Bingo, which tested 2,000 people, on average, most people got four out of 10 answers correct. About 17.9% got seven answers right, while only 2.8% solved nine puzzles correctly. Just .6% were able to get a perfect score.

Read more: Only 1% of people can pass this color test. Here’s what it reveals about you.

When broken down by demographics, the scoring becomes even more interesting. Turns out, women found the test slightly easier than men. Additionally, the younger generations scored higher than older generations. For example, 18 to 25 year olds scored a 52.6% on average, but people over 65 earned just 34.5%.

The data also proved that two personality types scored higher on the test: creatives and frequent puzzle solvers. Buzz Bingo found that people who identified as “creative” scored 23.2% on average, while non-creatives earned 15%. Likewise, those who said they frequently complete Sudoku or crosswords scored 45.1%, compared to those who said they never play brainteasers and earned a 38.5%.

How do you compare to the data?