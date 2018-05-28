You don’t need your passport or a ticket to try Singapore Airlines’ new Business Class seats and Suites

Singapore Airlines is showcasing its new A380 and 787 Dreamliner Business Class and Suites products islandwide Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is giving the competition a run for their money with new and improved business class seats for its regional routes.

The carrier has invested $350 million to equip an initial 20 787-10s, which will ply routes up to eight hours, with the new product.

The next generation business class seats, manufactured by Stelia Aerospace will be positioned in a 1-2-1 layout designed to give every passenger direct aisle access, as opposed to the previous 2-2-2 layout.

Besides additional stowage space and in-seat power supply, the new product also reclines directly into a 76-inch fully-flat bed.

The seat is 26 inches wide and made by Alcantara using the same material used in luxury yachts and sports cars like Lamborghinis.

The new regional business class seats can be fully reclined to become a flat bed. Dylan Tan

The 18-inch touch-screen in-flight entertainment is also larger – up from 15.4-inch previously – and is comparable to those found in business class on SIA’s A380 jumbos.

The leather used for the new regional business class seats are made from the same material found in luxury yachts and sports cars. Singapore Airlines

Osaka and Perth are the first scheduled destinations to be served by the new 787-10s from this month.

As the new product is being rolled out, SIA will be touring it through a special showcase at various venues islandwide so you can experience the new seat, as well as its new A380 Suites and Business Class, first-hand.

The Suites on SIA’s A380 planes have also been refreshed. Dylan Tan

SIA also recently announced that its regional wing, SilkAir, will receive major upgrades to its cabin products as part of a multi-year investment programme that will ultimately lead to the airlines’ merger with its parent company.

The programme will involve investments of over $74 million to upgrade SilkAir’s cabins with additional features. Specifically, the cabins will be refurbished with lie-back seats in business class as well as seat-back in-flight entertainment systems in both business and economy class.