You don’t need your passport or a ticket to try Singapore Airlines’ new Business Class seats and Suites

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is giving the competition a run for their money with new and improved business class seats for its regional routes.
The carrier has invested $350 million to equip an initial 20 787-10s, which will ply routes up to eight hours, with the new product.
The next generation business class seats, manufactured by Stelia Aerospace will be positioned in a 1-2-1 layout designed to give every passenger direct aisle access, as opposed to the previous 2-2-2 layout.
Besides additional stowage space and in-seat power supply, the new product also reclines directly into a 76-inch fully-flat bed.
The seat is 26 inches wide and made by Alcantara using the same material used in luxury yachts and sports cars like Lamborghinis.
The 18-inch touch-screen in-flight entertainment is also larger – up from 15.4-inch previously – and is comparable to those found in business class on SIA’s A380 jumbos.
Osaka and Perth are the first scheduled destinations to be served by the new 787-10s from this month.
As the new product is being rolled out, SIA will be touring it through a special showcase at various venues islandwide so you can experience the new seat, as well as its new A380 Suites and Business Class, first-hand.
SIA also recently announced that its regional wing, SilkAir, will receive major upgrades to its cabin products as part of a multi-year investment programme that will ultimately lead to the airlines’ merger with its parent company.
The programme will involve investments of over $74 million to upgrade SilkAir’s cabins with additional features. Specifically, the cabins will be refurbished with lie-back seats in business class as well as seat-back in-flight entertainment systems in both business and economy class.