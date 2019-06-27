A restaurant is selling pasta-stuffed sandwiches that are a carb lover’s dream

caption This looks like a carb lover’s dream. source Amano Las Vegas

When it comes to carb-heavy foods, sandwiches and pasta are two of the most popular go-to options. Now a restaurant in Las Vegas is combining the two to make the ultimate carb lover’s dream a reality.

Amano Las Vegas serves a sandwich called the Fat Baby that’s essentially a hollowed-out loaf of toasted bread that’s stuffed with your choice of pasta.

Pasta dishes such as classic spaghetti and fettuccine Alfredo are piled high into the bread and then garnished with a generous coating of melted cheese.

A Fat Baby sells for $13, and it’s getting rave reviews on Yelp. One reviewer called the sandwich “amazing” while another added that “it did not disappoint.”

“If you’re a foodie visiting Vegas and you want to get away from the strip to carb load, this place is a must,” another reviewer wrote.

Representatives for Amano Las Vegas did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.