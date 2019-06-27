A restaurant is selling pasta-stuffed sandwiches that are a carb lover’s dream

- source
- Amano Las Vegas
- A restaurant in Las Vegas is selling a sandwich that’s loaded with pasta.
- Amano Las Vegas stuffs hollowed-out pieces of toasted bread with different pasta varieties for a sandwich called the Fat Baby.
- Yelp reviewers have called the sandwich “amazing” and “a must” if looking to carb load in Las Vegas.
When it comes to carb-heavy foods, sandwiches and pasta are two of the most popular go-to options. Now a restaurant in Las Vegas is combining the two to make the ultimate carb lover’s dream a reality.
Amano Las Vegas serves a sandwich called the Fat Baby that’s essentially a hollowed-out loaf of toasted bread that’s stuffed with your choice of pasta.
This has been the biggest week we've ever had on @instagram and it had everything to do with @thisisinsiderfood blowing our Fat Baby up!!!!
Pasta dishes such as classic spaghetti and fettuccine Alfredo are piled high into the bread and then garnished with a generous coating of melted cheese.
A Fat Baby sells for $13, and it’s getting rave reviews on Yelp. One reviewer called the sandwich “amazing” while another added that “it did not disappoint.”
“If you’re a foodie visiting Vegas and you want to get away from the strip to carb load, this place is a must,” another reviewer wrote.
After a day of rest, we now return to our regularly scheduled program of FAT BABIES all week long!! Carb heaven is here so come on over!!! . . Open 11am to 9pm! 702-464-5090 for take out or delivery
Representatives for Amano Las Vegas did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.