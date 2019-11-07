A 27-year-old photographer took pictures of his mother over the 3 years before she died, and it helped them become ‘best friends’

caption “Gail and Beaux” by Pat Martin, part of his 2019 Taylor Wessing Prize-winning series “Goldie (Mother).” source Pat Martin

To connect with her and create memories before she died, LA-based photographer Pat Martin took photos of his mother over a period of three years.

Of the photo series, which has now won the 2019 Taylor Wessing Prize, Martin told Insider: “One by one, day by day, frame by frame, I’d sit with her, hang out, and take her portrait.”

He added that towards the end of the series, the two had become “best friends.”

Martin told Insider he hopes the portraits will encourage people to “think differently about their familial relationships.”

We all have memories. But our memories fade over time, of course – which is why we like to have reminders, such as photographs, of those memories.

Los Angeles-based photographer Pat Martin set out to create memories while connecting with his mother in the photo series “Goldie (Mother).”

The pictures – which the 27-year-old took of his mother Gail, a first-generation Jewish-American, before she died – recently won the 2019 Taylor Wessing Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious photography awards from the National Portrait Gallery in the UK.

“She was my only parent and best teacher in life,” Martin told Insider of his mother.

“She worked as a nurse for the elderly 30 years and spent most of my life trying to keep our ship afloat. It was a phone call from the doctor that painted a clear reality that she may not be in my life for much longer, [and] I began to notice we didn’t have much of a record, no photographs or family recordings.

“I knew I needed to begin taking her portrait, never with a fully thought-out intention, just to reconnect and build on the empty album. One by one, day by day, frame by frame, I’d sit with her, hang out, and take her portrait.”

caption “Mom (our last one)” by Pat Martin, part of his 2019 Taylor Wessing Prize-winning series “Goldie (Mother).” source Pat Martin

Taken in Los Angeles between Martin’s apartment and his brother’s backyard over the course of three years (2016 to 2018), the project had its challenges.

“She was ill,” Martin says of his mother, adding she was grateful for the moments they had together.

“After she passed, and after the wave of shock passed, I had a feeling of defeat because I wanted her to see the portraits framed and celebrated. I wanted her to feel beautiful and loved.”

Challenging and emotional as the project was, Martin says it was also incredibly rewarding.

“Towards the end, we were best friends, and photographing her taught me taking a loved one’s portrait is a wordless way to show someone you care for them,” he told Insider.

“The countless hours and days I can remember spending making these images, seeing her world, and creating a beautiful perspective of her I never had.

“Now that the images are all I have in her memory, they’re priceless to me and I feel incredibly grateful she allowed me to spend that time with her. Also, it’s taught me a deep respect for being honest and opening up to others about your own life story. When you’re honest, it’s usually returned equally.”

caption Part of Pat Martin’s 2019 Taylor Wessing Prize-winning series “Goldie (Mother).” source Pat Martin

Of winning the Taylor Wessing Prize, Martin said: “It’s been a pleasant surprise and overwhelming – a weight off my shoulders as well.

“This project has been a vulnerable journey from the beginning, and for the judges to celebrate the portraits, I’m overjoyed. I only wish she were here to see them and the response since. I know she’d be proud too, and wish I could share a piece of the special moment with her.”

There are lessons Martin hopes the photographs can teach viewers, too.

“I’d like for someone to think differently about their familial relationships. To spend a few hours with their parents if they can, and to hold on to those quality moments. Take as many pictures as possible. Taking these taught me [that] you may not know which moments you’ll cherish, so never hesitate to take a memory with you.”

caption Part of Pat Martin’s 2019 Taylor Wessing Prize-winning series “Goldie (Mother).” source Pat Martin

Taylor Wessing Prize judges said Martin’s photos “captured something of the struggle and pride of his mother, which they felt speaks to the fragility of human experience and the power of the photographic portrait to express loss and evoke memory.”

They added: “The photographer’s assured use of light and a confidence in his compositional approach to the figure was greatly admired. “

For this year’s Taylor Wessing Prize, judges went through about 3,700 submissions from no fewer than 1,611 photographers hailing from about 70 countries, according to The Guardian. As has been the case each year since being founded in 1993, the Prize was sponsored by the law firm Taylor Wessing.

Aside from the pictures, Martin adds there’s another memory he was able to create from the photography project with his mother. One of the most striking photos in the collection, seen at the top of this page, is of Gail sitting while holding a small dog, named Beaux.

“He’s a four-year-old chihuahua, and is now my little pup,” Martin said.