Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson says Alabama’s ‘extreme’ antiabortion law goes too far

caption Pat Robertson on Wednesday said a law that passed in Alabama’s legislature effectively banning abortion goes “too far.” source YouTube

The conservative televangelist Pat Robertson, who’s antiabortion, said a bill that passed in Alabama’s legislature effectively banning abortion goes “too far.”

“It’s an extreme law, and they want to challenge Roe vs. Wade, but my humble view is that this is not the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because I think this one will lose,” Robertson said on Wednesday.

The abortion bill that passed in Alabama’s legislature on Tuesday night makes it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion – punishable by up to 99 years in prison – and bans abortion in cases of rape and incest.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Pat Robertson, a televangelist well-known for his staunch conservative views, on Wednesday said Alabama had gone “too far” after its legislature passed a bill effectively banning abortion.

The abortion bill that passed Alabama’s legislature Tuesday night makes it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion – punishable by up to 99 years in prison. The legislation also bans abortion in cases of rape and incest, with the only exception being if the mother’s health is at risk.

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law on Wednesday evening. The legislation has already generated uproar nationwide and is expected to face numerous legal hurdles.

Read more: A state legislature that is 85% male passed the most extreme abortion ban in the US since Roe v. Wade

Along these lines, Robertson said he thought Alabama lawmakers had overstepped by passing the bill because he doesn’t think it would be upheld in the Supreme Court.

“I think Alabama has gone too far,” Robertson, who’s antiabortion, said in a Wednesday appearance on the “700 Club.”

“It’s an extreme law, and they want to challenge Roe vs. Wade, but my humble view is that this is not the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because I think this one will lose,” Robertson added.

Echoing this point, Robertson went on to say, “The Alabama case, God bless them, they’re trying to do something, but I don’t think that’s the case that I’d want to bring to the Supreme Court.”

Robertson’s comments come a day after he said God would “get rid” of the US as a nation if it passes the Equality Act, which is legislation designed to provide federal protections for the LGBTQ community.

“They always give good names to these things,” Robertson said on the Christian Broadcasting Network in reference to the bill, saying it would be “a devastating blow to religious freedom and to the sanctity of America.”

Read more: Only 14% of Americans back an abortion policy as extreme as the one passed in Alabama

He then suggested that passing the bill would “bring the judgment of God on this nation.”

“I was reading in Leviticus where it says because of these things the land ‘will vomit you out,'” Robertson added. “Vomit you out. I think God will say, ‘I’ve had it with America if you do this kind of stuff, I’m going to get rid of you as a nation.'”