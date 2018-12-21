Patagonia is offering free overnight shipping so you can still get presents by Christmas

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

On December 21 only, Patagonia is offering free next-day shipping on orders of $75 or more. That means you can last-minute order plenty of the company’s bestsellers in time for Christmas.

That also means if you’ve put off your holiday shopping until the very last minute, you can still gift something other than the pine candles, gas station candy, and Hallmark cards still in stock within a 15-mile radius of your home.

Below are 18 of the best Patagonia items to consider for a last-minute gift. They’re popular, well-loved, and pretty much timeless. And, now you can get them in time to put them under the tree.

Check out our picks for 18 of the best styles to gift this year, or shop the sale sections directly:

Synchilla Snap-T Pullover

The Snap-T Pullover is a lightweight Synchilla fleece made from 80-85% recycled materials. Choose between twelve colors for women and nine for men.

Black Hole Pack

The cult-favorite Black Hole Pack has enough space for the daily essentials and then some, and has weather-resistant protection and a heavy-duty molded back panel for more comfort and durability.

Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece

The Better Sweater is a warm, low-bulk quarter zip-pullover that’s soft, durable, and meant for mobility and all-day comfort.

Women’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

This women’s fleece is one of Patagonia’s best sellers – it’s windproof, warm, and has a feminine cut. Plus, it’s made from 50% recycled materials.

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Patagonia’s classic, long-lasting cashmere products are made of 95% recycled cashmere and 5% wool – a rare way to make buying cashmere less harmful for the environment. You can find an Insider Picks review here.

850 Down Sleeping Bag

It took 45 years, but Patagonia recently released its first sleeping bag – and it’s charactersitically innovative and reliable.

The streamlined 850 Down Sleeping Bag has a minimalist-minded design and a feature set that’s ideal for climbers, kayakers and backpackers who need an essentials-only kit.

Nano Puff Jacket

The Nano Puff is warm, windproof, and water-resistant thanks to highly compressible insulation with 55% postconsumer recycled content. That also means it weighs less than 12 ounces and packs down small enough to fit into the pocket of a pair of blue jeans.

Paxat Backpack

The Paxat is Patagonia’s largest daypack, and it’s made from durable materials for years of use and finished with DWR for water-resistance. The internal system is organized for daily commutes and global travel.

Torrentshell Jacket

The Torrentshell Jacket is sleek, packable and unpretentious. It’s also made with a 100% recycled nylon fabric that’s reliable and breathable.

Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover

This heritage-inspired version of Patagonia’s classic Synchilla Snap-T Pullover is made of a soft organic cotton/polyester blend for everyday layering and warmth. You can find a full Insider Picks review here.

Long-Sleeved Fjord Flannel Shirt

Patagonia’s updated flannel shirt is heavyweight 100% organic cotton flannel, and it’s perfect for everything from chilly days spent outdoors to cozying up inside by a fire.

Black Hole Duffel Bag

This Black Hole Duffel is aptly named – it’s able to pack a seemingly endless 60L of things in a durable, polyester ripstop that’s highly weather-resistant. There’s a large main compartment, helpful organizational pockets, and a padded base for protecting everything inside. You can find a full Insider Picks review here.

Men’s Woolie Fleece Pants

These best sellers will be your new go-to fleece pants – made of a warm, soft blend of recycled materials and featuring a heritage Patagonia design.

Hestra Charlene Gloves

Hestra makes some of the best gloves you can buy, and this best-selling pair is one of their most refined silhouettes. The Charlene gloves are made from soft, supple deerskin for the best dexterity and a plush lining of merino wool for long-term comfort and performance. The zipper on the cuff means you can take them on and off quickly.

Women’s Refugio Backpack

This lightweight pack was specifically designed to fit a woman’s torso, including a higher sternum strap. You can find a full Insider Picks review here.

Silent Down Jacket

This one is soft, supple, windproof, weather-resistant and insulated with warm 700-fill-power 100% Recycled Down. You can find a full Insider Picks review here.

Women’s Snowbell Pants

Patagonia’s Snowbelle pants are well-loved for versatility and focused on mobility. They have an H2No Performance Standard two-layer shell for waterproof, breathable, and windproof protection and 40-g Thermogreen 100% polyester (90% recycled) insulation for warmth.

Men’s Snowshot Pants

Like the women’s Snowbelle, the Snowshot pants focus on versatility and mobility. They have an H2No Performance Standard two-layer shell for waterproof, breathable, and windproof protection and have a slick mesh lining to keep the wearer warm and wick moisture.