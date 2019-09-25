Patagonia and Danner teamed up on a packable fly-fishing wader and boot set that only weighs 5 pounds — here’s how it stacks up after 6 months of heavy use

caption Testing out the Patagonia Middle Fork Packable waders and River Salt Boots, head to toe in slate gray, or what I like to call trout camo. source Shaun Martin

Patagonia’s Middle Fork Packable Waders ($349) aren’t cheap, but they weigh all of 26 ounces and roll up into an 8-inch (more like 4-inch in my experience) by 13-inch pouch the size of an inflatable camping pillow.

Patagonia x Danner’s River Salt Wading Boots ($449) come with another steep price tag, but they’re resole-able, and they’re the lightweight and grippy brainchild of one of the most reputable boot brands in history.

I’ve been wearing both for about six months between fresh and saltwater, but recently brought them along on a recent fly-fishing excursion to Wyoming. Here’s why I’m enamored.

There’s nothing like those heavy, oversized neoprene waders of yore, with their cheaply sealed boot gaskets. They do the trick to keep you dry and warm, and they last years with a bit of care (a patch job or a boot seal) here and there. I still keep a pair of them on hand for mid-winter shenanigans near home. But flying around the country – or the world – with them? Out of the question.

Until recently, I’d made a habit of buying a cheap pair of waders wherever I went to fish and doing my best to sell them on my way out, without much success. That, or I was borrowing a hole-ridden, ill-fitting pair from a friend or family member. Not only was that unsafe (think wet feet and legs in frigid waters at best, and drowning at worst), it was downright uncomfortable, especially considering what microbial activity might have been at play (no, I don’t recommend borrowing wetsuits, for that matter, either). I’m too old for all of that nonsense these days.

Now, “breathable” waders made from nylon and polyester are nothing new, but keep in mind that “breathable” is relative here, and their job, after all, is to be anything but breathable. They’ve been around for years, and they’ve also been prohibitively expensive. There are affordable ones, which I’ve also traveled with, and highly recommend (for a budget pair of breathable waders, check out Hodgman), but they’re still not all that easy to get into a suitcase.

And, for reference, the sky is the limit, but I watched a friend go through the initial agony of shelling out for a pair from a well-known brand a few years ago only to witness him experiencing an ensuing pain when, miles into the woods on their maiden voyage, he caught a tree snag and tore them wide open. Yeah, I thought, I’ll stick with my 20-pound neoprene waders, thank you.

Along came Patagonia’s Middle Fork Packable Waders, which, paired with the River Salt Wading Boots, a Patagonia and Danner collaboration, have opened up a whole new world of possibilities based on the simple fact that together, they both fit into my tiny carry-on suitcase and weigh just a hair over five pounds. They’re a pretty penny or two (you’re looking at an $800 price tag for the set), but let’s face it: Fly fishing was never going to be an inexpensive habit.

If you happen to be in the habit of making rounds to the old haunts of Zane Gray, Ted Williams, Lefty Kreh, and that lot, you’re going to need something you can pack, and chances are good that if you’re flying left, right, and center to get to such hallowed grounds, you can afford it. And even speaking as someone who can’t: It’s worth it.

Wader specs

source Shaun Martin

The Middle Fork Packable Waders are made with a single seam which runs not along the inseam but the front, taking pressure away from high-wear areas where they’d otherwise tend to split over time. They’re also made using a lightweight 3.5-ounce recycled nylon up top and a slightly more durable 4.5-ounce polyester (70% recycled) for the seat and legs, making it durable and lightweight, the latter being the key word here.

These things are designed for the serious trek into the wilderness. They’re not designed to keep you warm in the way that thick and heavy neoprene waders are; they’re made to take up as little crucial pack space in your rucksack as possible.

The synthetic rubber booties are entirely seamless, so they won’t feel as scrunched up in your boots, and they’re not half as liable to leak as the alternative, but they’re almost paper-thin, and you’ll want to wear some pretty thick socks if you’re getting into cold water. To help their seam at the top stay fresh, there are scuff guards (in lieu of gaiters) at the ankles to keep rocks, sediment, and brush from getting in or tearing them up. And if you do manage to tear anything from excessive force, Patagonia will always fix it by way of their Ironclad Guarantee, which generally just holds you accountable for shipping and maybe a “reasonable” repair fee. That might sound jargony, but I’ve had Patagonia fix plenty of things for free (as a regular customer), and the brand often makes tours around the US of A fixing any of their products that you put in front of them.

Boot specs

caption Hardy, lightweight, and protected by the cuffs on the waders (above, pulled up), these Danner boots are built to last with the brand’s typical craftsmanship. They’re also re-soleable. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

The River Salt Wading Boots are made using a waterproof (and salt-conditioned) full-grain leather that helps them handle the brine, along with a 1,000-denier, abrasion-resistant nylon, amounting to some pretty tough stuff that I couldn’t manage scuffing even with some effort on the jagged lava rock that makes up the Tetons.

The hardware, coated in nylon, is also meant to withstand saltwater, and hooks on the cuffs of the waders grab the boots to keep everything tight and snag-free.

The outsoles are stud-ready Vibram Megagrips, which keep your feet planted, but not because of heft: At 56.2 ounces, they’re a good deal lighter than your average wading (or hiking) boot. They also do well without waders, which means that whether you’re fishing for golden trout in the high Sierra or Bonefish on the Bahamian sand flats, you can use the same pair of boots.

On that note, there are five other boots to choose from, too, which you’d want to select depending on the substrate of the areas you plan to find yourself fishing. Shop men’s here, and women’s here.

Notes from the river

caption And they catch fish. source Shaun Martin

I received these waders and boots courtesy of Patagonia this past spring, and ever since the snow melted in the Catskills, I’ve been putting them to the test: Packing them on treks, sliding down riverbanks, clamoring back up them, snagging on branches and thorn bushes, and leaving them a wet, soggy mess in the back of my car (strictly for testing purposes).

The first thing I can tell you is that if you’re fishing in, say, fresh snow-melt in early spring, you’ll want to double up on your leg-wear. These things are as thin as any pair of waders I’ve ever worn, and I realized it the first time I stepped down into a creek channel in early spring with nothing but a pair of jeans underneath. Same goes for the rubber booties built into the bottom: Do yourself a favor and dress warmly underneath, with thick wool socks and long johns as a base layer.

But then warmer temps came around, and they were perfectly pleasant to wear with no more than a pair of board shorts underneath, especially when I was working up a sweat in them.

No matter what I’m wearing under them, though, these waders leave me feeling highly mobile. I’ve trudged through miles of mucky forest in them and, even after a long day’s walking and fishing, I’ve been surprised not to find myself chafing at the bit to get them off as I do with my other waders. You’ll get a little condensation, which is normal, but they’re nothing like the sauna that becomes of several-millimeters-thick neoprene waders.

Part of that comes from the thin rubber booties, which aren’t the usual thick neoprene that bunches up in your boots and cramps your feet nine ways till Sunday. You can also opt for Patagonia’s insulating booties, but, you guessed it: cha-ching ($49). They’re probably great, but I’d just as soon skip the extra cost and wear thick wool socks, like these from United By Blue, which I only wish I’d thought of bringing along before fly fishing in the snow this past week.

The only other slight issue I have with these waders, which comes at the cost of going for lighter-weight waders, is the pocket situation. I’m not big on fly fishing vests (they look funny and they’re bulky) and I like to pack my few basic essentials in with my waders. A small zipper pocket (as opposed to the tiny silicone zip pouch) would be welcome. But maybe that’s just me.

Notes from the river, continued

caption The boots catch fish, too. No, just kidding. That was all me. source Shaun Martin

And then there are the Patagonia x Danner River Salt Wading Boots. You don’t necessarily have to pair these boots with the waders above, or vice versa, but they fit like a glove thanks to the thin booties on Patagonia’s waders, and they don’t weigh half as much as some other options on the market, regardless of price. These are your go-anywhere wading boots, and you might be missing the point if you pair the featherlight packable waders with anything else. I would, however, recommend these boots on their own, especially if you’re spending a lot of time fishing in the tropics and crossing dry reef or urchin-ridden grass flats.

Wading boots used to be heavy like industrial steel-toed work boots, and the more affordable ones almost invariably still are. You’d come to a point in your outing at which you could barely lift your feet, feeling clumsy as all hell and staggering with a gait that would suggest serious inebriation. The rubber soles on these boots are perfectly grippy, and permissible everywhere where the Department of Natural Resources is concerned. (Unlike felt, which used to be the popular choice, but has contributed to the spread of invasive species due to its carrying properties, rubber isn’t much of a culprit of biotransfer.)

All in all, this is a collaboration for the ages: You have Danner’s basic but rugged and timeless design, Patagonia’s sleek, slate-gray looks, and a range limited only by your own wares and imagination, which Patagonia and Danner make possible, but rightly leave up to you.

I liked these boots so much that I decided to take them on a hunt for grouse in cold, dreary, wet weather, as I thought they’d hold up as well as any Danner boots. Unfortunately for me, these wading boots are designed just for wading, letting water in and out (especially at the bottom) so as not to create drag while you’re wading. After about half an hour of bushwhacking, I realized the error of my ways by way of wet feet. Part of me wishes there was a way to use these as regular boots, but it’s wishful thinking, and probably not all that plausible unless it’s bone-dry outside.

Final thoughts

caption Did I mention that they catch fish? source Shaun Martin

After more than a few good months of use, these boots and waders are still going strong and zipping to and fro by land, sea, and air with me which conjures an elation I can only recommend to you in good conscience. There’s something to be said for having your own gear on trips of a lifetime.

Pros: Lightweight, easy to pack, comfortable to wear

Cons: Expensive, boots can’t be worn as regular boots because they don’t stay dry

Products from this article:

Additional options to check out:

Author’s note: If you’re shopping on a budget, consider Hodgeman waders at Amazon, starting at $42.65