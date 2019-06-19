3 women tried Patagonia’s sustainable workout leggings — here are our reviews of everything from fit to function

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

We tried leggings from Patagonia that are made from recycled polyester and have built-in odor control. Below, you’ll find three women’s reviews.

Our experiences with the Centered Tights ($79) and Centered Crops ($69) prove the outdoor company can compete with fitness brands that specialize in workout apparel.

They’re stretchy, compressive, and sweat-wicking – perfect for a range of physical activities, including yoga, running, and hiking.

Patagonia might be best known for its sweaters, vests, and outdoor gear, but a recent test of some of its leggings now has us repping the socially and environmentally responsibly brand at the gym, too.

After flying under the radar (ours at least), its Centered Tights ($79) and Centered Crops ($69) join our favorite leggings, alongside pairs from fitness-focused brands like Alo Yoga and Under Armour, for their comfort, versatility, and thoughtful construction.

These compressive, high-performance leggings are made from spandex and recycled polyester and further enhanced with the addition of miDori bioSoft and Polygiene. The former wicks away moisture quickly and gives the leggings a comfortable, soft feel, while the latter provides odor control by stopping the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the surface of the fabric. In short, you can move flexibly, feel good, and smell fresh in these leggings. Other notable features include the small hidden key pocket and the selection of both solid and printed styles.

They’re also Fair Trade Certified sewn as part of Patagonia’s larger mission of paying workers equitably and promoting worker health and safety. The company says it holds the distinction of having more Fair Trade Certified styles than any other apparel brand.

Though the product description for these leggings taps them for yoga, we think they’re just as good for high-intensity activities in both indoor and outdoor settings. Wear them to the gym or on a hike, and your legs will thank you.

Read on for our detailed reviews of Patagonia’s responsibly produced and performance-oriented leggings.

Patagonia Centered Tights review:

When I’m preparing for the day ahead of me and packing my gym bag, I don’t want to do the mental work of thinking about what type of workout or class I’m going to do, and then what pair of leggings would go best with it. These leggings are the perfect works-for-everything pair that perform whether I’m cycling, weight training, or running. At 8 a.m., I might not have decided how I want to exercise today, but it’s good to know that at 6 p.m., I’ll feel comfortable and supported as I sweat it out.

The fabric is soft, stretchy, and compressive, and the waistband is nice and wide to hold everything in. I usually sweat a lot, which you can tell over time by the smell of my workout apparel, but the Polygiene odor control built into this pair makes a noticeable difference. I don’t have to wash them as often and can wear them more times in a row during the week. I chose the funky Rain Fern print to make my leggings drawer a little more exciting, and like my colorful Athleta Contender leggings, the Patagonia tights definitely stand out at the gym. -Connie Chen, reporter

Patagonia Centered Crops review:

I’m a big Patagonia fan and have been for years. The brand consistently delivers high-quality and well-made clothing and gear, so each item you buy should last a long time. My quilted Snap-T Pullover is a few years old, but it wears its age really well despite countless washings.

And the hallmarks of Patagonia construction are all also present in the design of the Centered Crops. No joke, I think I’ve worn these leggings every day for the last two weeks. They’re so comfy for just lounging around! But they’re also great for working out since they’re made of a thick-ish polyester/spandex knit fabric that offers plenty of stretch, wicks moisture, and resists odor. I usually re-wear my workout clothes a few times before washing them (in an effort to conserve water where I can), and these leggings make for less smelly gym sessions. –Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy

My fellow reviewers are braver than me – I still have to wash these between gym sessions because I like to get disgustingly sweaty and gross during a workout. However, I have noticed that these smell better than the rest of my gym clothes when they’re sitting in the hamper!

As for comfort, these are up at the top of my list. I’m unbelievably picky about my leggings, but this pair has all the qualities I like: It’s breathable, super stretchy, high-waisted, and the waist band isn’t so tight that it squeezes my organs apart (in fact it’s just perfectly supportive and not constricting at all). My one gripe was that there was a tag sewn on with fabric info inside that I felt was unnecessary and itchy, and I didn’t love that I had to cut it out of the pair and throw it away. Hopefully it’s biodegradable or something?

In general, it’s really nice to know that these are a more sustainable option than a lot of other workout leggings out there. I love shopping at Patagonia because I can trust that my purchase will align with my values of conscious consumption. –Sally Kaplan, editor

