18 of the best deals from Patagonia’s big 50%-off sale on past-season styles

Megan Foster
Patagonia Web Specials Sale

Patagonia has amassed a dedicated following over the years, and now its most faithful fans and newcomers alike will have a chance to stock up on some of its best-selling products at a discount. Now through April 16, you can take 50% off a huge selection of Patagonia’s past-season products. You’ll find unique items like these river-wading shoe cramp-ons, along with coveted styles like the Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, which comes in multiple colors to suit any style. Though there are still plenty of sizes and products available, the best-selling items are probably going to sell out quickly.

A Patagonia sale of this scale is pretty rare, so it’s a good time to stock up on your favorites and discover new styles. To help you maneuver through the sale’s inventory, we listed some of our favorite items in the sale below.

Shop Patagonia’s past-season sale here, or keep scrolling for our top picks.

Men’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap T Fleece Pullover

Men’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $59 (originally $119) [You save $60]

Women’s Micro Puff Hoody

Women’s Micro Puff Hoody, $149 (originally $299) [You save $150]

Men’s Long Sleeved Western Snap Shirt

Men’s Long-Sleeved Western Snap Shirt, $39 (originally $79) [You save $40]

SnowDrifter Pack 30L

SnowDrifter Pack 30L, $84 (originally $169) [You save 85]

Men’s PowSlayer Jacket

Men’s PowSlayer Jacket, $349 (originally $699) [You save $350]

Women’s Los Gatos Fleece Vest

Women’s Los Gatos Fleece Vest, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50]

Men’s Powder Bowl Pants

Men’s Powder Bowl Pants, $149 (originally $299) {You save $150]

Tide Ride Trad Cap

Tide Ride Trad Cap, $14 (originally $29) [You save $15]

Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $59 (originally $119) [You save $60]

Girl’s Torrentshell Jacket

Girl’s Torrentshell Jacket, $49 (originally $79) [You save $50]

Chacabuco Backpack 30L

Chacabuco Backpack 30L, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50]

Men’s Insulated Showshot Jacket

Men’s Insulated Showshot Jacket, $164 (originally $329) [You save $165]

Boys’ Retro Pile Fleece 1:4 Zip

Boys’ Retro Pile Fleece 1/4 – Zip, $44 (originally $89) [You save $45]

Women’s Stretch Rainshadow Jacket

Women’s Stretch Rainshadow Jacket, $99 (originally $199 [You save $100]

Women’s Organic Cotton Quilt Crew

Women’s Organic Cotton Quilt Crew, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50]

Arbor Daypack 20L

Arbor Daypack 20L, $44 (originally $89) [You save $45]

Men’s Work Pocket Tee Shirt

Men’s Work Pocket Tee Shirt, $19 (originally $39) [You save $20]

Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat

Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat, $14 (originally $29) [You save $15]