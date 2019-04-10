18 of the best deals from Patagonia’s big 50%-off sale on past-season styles

source Patagonia FB Page

Patagonia has amassed a dedicated following over the years, and now its most faithful fans and newcomers alike will have a chance to stock up on some of its best-selling products at a discount. Now through April 16, you can take 50% off a huge selection of Patagonia’s past-season products. You’ll find unique items like these river-wading shoe cramp-ons, along with coveted styles like the Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, which comes in multiple colors to suit any style. Though there are still plenty of sizes and products available, the best-selling items are probably going to sell out quickly.

A Patagonia sale of this scale is pretty rare, so it’s a good time to stock up on your favorites and discover new styles. To help you maneuver through the sale’s inventory, we listed some of our favorite items in the sale below.

Men’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap T Fleece Pullover

source Patagonia

Women’s Micro Puff Hoody

Women's Micro Puff Hoody

Men’s Long Sleeved Western Snap Shirt

source Patagonia

SnowDrifter Pack 30L

SnowDrifter Pack 30L

Men’s PowSlayer Jacket

Men's PowSlayer Jacket

Women’s Los Gatos Fleece Vest

source Patagonia

Men’s Powder Bowl Pants

Men's Powder Bowl Pants

Tide Ride Trad Cap

Tide Ride Trad Cap

Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

source Patagonia

Girl’s Torrentshell Jacket

source Patagonia

Chacabuco Backpack 30L

Chacabuco Backpack 30L

Men’s Insulated Showshot Jacket

source Patagonia

Boys’ Retro Pile Fleece 1:4 Zip

source Patagonia

Women’s Stretch Rainshadow Jacket

source Patagonia

Women’s Organic Cotton Quilt Crew

source Patagonia

Arbor Daypack 20L

Arbor Daypack 20L

Men’s Work Pocket Tee Shirt

source Patagonia

Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat