18 of the best deals from Patagonia’s big 50%-off sale on past-season styles

- source
- Patagonia FB Page
Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Patagonia FB Page
- Now until April 16, you can take 50% off select past-season clothes and gear at Patagonia.
- You’ll find discounts on pretty much every category, including men’s clothing, women’s clothing, kid’s apparel, backpacks, and outdoor accessories.
- The sale has tons of styles including one of Patagonia’s most popular products, the men’s and women’s Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover.
- We rounded up some of the of the most popular products below to give you a head start. For more potential savings at Patagonia, head to our Coupons page.
Patagonia has amassed a dedicated following over the years, and now its most faithful fans and newcomers alike will have a chance to stock up on some of its best-selling products at a discount. Now through April 16, you can take 50% off a huge selection of Patagonia’s past-season products. You’ll find unique items like these river-wading shoe cramp-ons, along with coveted styles like the Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, which comes in multiple colors to suit any style. Though there are still plenty of sizes and products available, the best-selling items are probably going to sell out quickly.
A Patagonia sale of this scale is pretty rare, so it’s a good time to stock up on your favorites and discover new styles. To help you maneuver through the sale’s inventory, we listed some of our favorite items in the sale below.
Shop Patagonia’s past-season sale here, or keep scrolling for our top picks.
Men’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap T Fleece Pullover
- source
- Patagonia
Men’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $59 (originally $119) [You save $60]
Women’s Micro Puff Hoody
- source
- Patagonia
Women’s Micro Puff Hoody, $149 (originally $299) [You save $150]
Men’s Long Sleeved Western Snap Shirt
- source
- Patagonia
Men’s Long-Sleeved Western Snap Shirt, $39 (originally $79) [You save $40]
SnowDrifter Pack 30L
- source
- Patagonia
SnowDrifter Pack 30L, $84 (originally $169) [You save 85]
Men’s PowSlayer Jacket
- source
- Patagonia
Men’s PowSlayer Jacket, $349 (originally $699) [You save $350]
Women’s Los Gatos Fleece Vest
- source
- Patagonia
Women’s Los Gatos Fleece Vest, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50]
Men’s Powder Bowl Pants
- source
- Patagonia
Men’s Powder Bowl Pants, $149 (originally $299) {You save $150]
Tide Ride Trad Cap
- source
- Patagonia
Tide Ride Trad Cap, $14 (originally $29) [You save $15]
Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
- source
- Patagonia
Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $59 (originally $119) [You save $60]
Girl’s Torrentshell Jacket
- source
- Patagonia
Girl’s Torrentshell Jacket, $49 (originally $79) [You save $50]
Chacabuco Backpack 30L
- source
- Patagonia
Chacabuco Backpack 30L, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50]
Men’s Insulated Showshot Jacket
- source
- Patagonia
Men’s Insulated Showshot Jacket, $164 (originally $329) [You save $165]
Boys’ Retro Pile Fleece 1:4 Zip
- source
- Patagonia
Boys’ Retro Pile Fleece 1/4 – Zip, $44 (originally $89) [You save $45]
Women’s Stretch Rainshadow Jacket
- source
- Patagonia
Women’s Stretch Rainshadow Jacket, $99 (originally $199 [You save $100]
Women’s Organic Cotton Quilt Crew
- source
- Patagonia
Women’s Organic Cotton Quilt Crew, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50]
Arbor Daypack 20L
- source
- Patagonia
Arbor Daypack 20L, $44 (originally $89) [You save $45]
Men’s Work Pocket Tee Shirt
- source
- Patagonia
Men’s Work Pocket Tee Shirt, $19 (originally $39) [You save $20]
Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat
- source
- Patagonia