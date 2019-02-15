Patagonia’s Presidents’ Day sale has up to 50% off classic fleeces and other favorites — here are the 22 best deals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Patagonia

Patagonia’s winter sale is discounting past-season gear up to 50% off until February 18.

This comes on the heels of plenty of other Presidents’ Day weekend sales.

Below are a few of the best styles included in the sale. Shop it directly here.

For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Insider Coupons.

Whether you just got your tax refund or you’ve been waiting for the smallest excuse to finally splurge on a super-soft fleece, Patagonia has heard the call.

Until February 18, you can get some of the company’s most loved classics for up to 50% off their regular price in the past-season sale. That includes their most-warmth-for-weight jacket – the Micro Puff – that’s so lightweight it just rolls up into its own front pocket for up to $125 off, and plenty of our all-time favorite styles.

Below, you’ll find a few of the most desirable styles currently on sale. It’s running all weekend, like most Presidents’ Day weekend sales, but there’s no guarantee your size or color preference will stick around if you wait.

Skip to your section of the sale here:

Below are 22 of the best styles on sale at the Patagonia Winter Sale:

Men’s Micro Puff Jacket

source Patagonia

Women’s Full-Zip Re-Tool Fleece Jacket

source Patagonia

A warm, technical full-zip jacket with a feminine silhouette. It’s made out of Polartec Thermal Pro polyester fleece and Fair Trade-certified sewn. Available in three colors: grey, birch white, and dark currant.

Ultralight River Crampons

source Patagonia

Patagonia calls these patent-pending crampons “the most technically advanced wading technology on the market today” with aluminum traction bars attached to an adaptable 100% recycled plastic frame.

Men’s Long-Sleeved P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee

source Patagonia

This 100%-recycled long-sleeved T-shirt is made from 4.8 plastic bottles and 0.26 pounds of fabric scrap, and saves 63 gallons of water compared to a conventional cotton T-shirt. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in Vjosa Green or Nomad Green.

Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover

source Patagonia

This heritage-inspired version of Patagonia’s classic Synchilla Snap-T Pullover is made of a soft organic cotton/polyester blend for everyday layering and warmth. Available in four colors.

Read more

Men’s Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

source Patagonia

The Synchilla polyester fleece pullover is the warm, durable one that “made fleece famous,” with a classic Snap-T pocket and placket. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in four colors.

Read more

Women’s Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Fleece Pullover

source Patagonia

The Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Pullover is a combination of pullovers with pouch-style pockets and the easy care of the Better Sweater fleece. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in three colors.

Chacabuco Backpack 30L

source Patagonia

Great organization for daily use but the right size and features for day hikes, too. Available in three colors.

Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece

source Patagonia

This is the go-to pick for a warm, low-bulk, quarter-zip pullover made out of soft, sweater-knit polyester fleece. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in eight colors. Read more 8 styles from Patagonia that we wear in our everyday lives – for both men and women

Women’s Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka

source Patagonia

This mid-length, workwear-inspired ranch coat is made with 100% organic cotton canvas and the core is lined with 70% recycled polyester fleece.

Men’s 5″ Baggies Shorts

source Patagonia

Rugged, multifunctional shorts designed for use in and out of the water made of quick-drying 100% recycled nylon. They’re Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in nine colors – both solids and patterns.

Men’s Reversible Bivy Down Vest

source Patagonia

The Bivy is a water-resistant, reversible down vest that provides a good combination of warmth, functionality, and durability. Available in five colors.

Women’s Micro Puff Jacket

source Patagonia

Patagonia’s self-described “best warmth for weight” jacket. The Micro Puff Jacket delivers ultra-lightweight, water-resistant, down-like warmth with PlumaFill synthetic insulation – a premium featherlight down alternative. Available in five colors.

Read more

Women’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece

source Patagonia

Patagonia’s knitted, cross-dye pullover sweater combines the aesthetic of wool with the easy care of polyester fleece. It’s dyed with a low-impact process that significantly reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy, and water compared to conventional dyeing methods and Fair Trade-certified sewn. Available in eight colors.

Read more

Women’s Barely Bra

source Patagonia

This comfortable racerback bra is made of a soft, quick-drying nylon (67% recycled)/spandex blend and is Fair Trade-certified sewn. Available in green and blue.

Men’s Long-Sleeved Fjord Flannel Shirt

source Patagonia

This is Patagonia’s beloved heavyweight 100% organic cotton flannel shirt. Available in six colors.

Men’s Recycled Wool Sweater

source Patagonia

The Recycled Wool Sweater is a durable crewneck with a seven-gauge jersey and fisherman’s stitch made with a blend of recycled wool and recycled nylon. Available in Forge Grey and Sediment.

Men’s Classic Synchilla Fleece Marsupial Pullover

source Patagonia

A classic marsupial pullover made with the company’s tried-and-true mid-weight Synchilla 100% recycled polyester double-sided fleece. Available in Dolomite Blue and Navy Blue.

Men’s Short-Sleeved Nine Trails Shirt

source Patagonia

The Short-Sleeved Nine Trails Shirt gives the comfort and versatility of a daily-wear T-shirt with the technical benefits of wicking, fast drying and Polygiene permanent odor control. Available in three colors.

Women’s Divided Sky Jacket

source Patagonia

The comfortable Divided Sky Jacket is made of 100% polyester (70% recycled) 1/4″ pile sherpa fleece and comes lined with a polyester plain weave for easy-layered warmth. Available in grey and natural.

Women’s 3″ Strider Running Shorts

source Patagonia

Fast-drying polyester and highly breathable mesh – the ultralight Strider Shorts are made for comfort and performance. Available in black and blue.

Men’s Capilene Daily Boxers

source Patagonia