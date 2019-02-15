Patagonia’s Presidents’ Day sale has up to 50% off classic fleeces and other favorites — here are the 22 best deals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Patagonia
- Patagonia’s winter sale is discounting past-season gear up to 50% off until February 18.
- This comes on the heels of plenty of other Presidents’ Day weekend sales.
- Below are a few of the best styles included in the sale. Shop it directly here.
Whether you just got your tax refund or you’ve been waiting for the smallest excuse to finally splurge on a super-soft fleece, Patagonia has heard the call.
Until February 18, you can get some of the company’s most loved classics for up to 50% off their regular price in the past-season sale. That includes their most-warmth-for-weight jacket – the Micro Puff – that’s so lightweight it just rolls up into its own front pocket for up to $125 off, and plenty of our all-time favorite styles.
Below, you’ll find a few of the most desirable styles currently on sale. It’s running all weekend, like most Presidents’ Day weekend sales, but there’s no guarantee your size or color preference will stick around if you wait.
Below are 22 of the best styles on sale at the Patagonia Winter Sale:
Men’s Micro Puff Jacket
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Micro Puff Jacket, $124-$149 (originally $249) [You save $100-$125]
Patagonia’s self-described “best warmth for weight” jacket. The Micro Puff Jacket delivers ultra-lightweight, water-resistant, down-like warmth with PlumaFill synthetic insulation – a premium featherlight down alternative. Available in five colors.
Women’s Full-Zip Re-Tool Fleece Jacket
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Full-Zip Re-Tool Fleece Jacket, $89 (originally $149) [You save $60]
A warm, technical full-zip jacket with a feminine silhouette. It’s made out of Polartec Thermal Pro polyester fleece and Fair Trade-certified sewn. Available in three colors: grey, birch white, and dark currant.
Ultralight River Crampons
- Patagonia
Patagonia Ultralight River Crampons, $119 (originally $199)[You save $80]
Patagonia calls these patent-pending crampons “the most technically advanced wading technology on the market today” with aluminum traction bars attached to an adaptable 100% recycled plastic frame.
Men’s Long-Sleeved P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Long-Sleeved P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee, $27-$31 (originally $45) [You save $14-$18]
This 100%-recycled long-sleeved T-shirt is made from 4.8 plastic bottles and 0.26 pounds of fabric scrap, and saves 63 gallons of water compared to a conventional cotton T-shirt. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in Vjosa Green or Nomad Green.
Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover, $89-$104 (originally $149)[You save $45-$60]
This heritage-inspired version of Patagonia’s classic Synchilla Snap-T Pullover is made of a soft organic cotton/polyester blend for everyday layering and warmth. Available in four colors.
Men’s Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $83-$97 (originally $139)[You save $42-$56]
The Synchilla polyester fleece pullover is the warm, durable one that “made fleece famous,” with a classic Snap-T pocket and placket. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in four colors.
Women’s Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Fleece Pullover
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Fleece Pullover, $71 (originally $119)[You save $48]
The Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Pullover is a combination of pullovers with pouch-style pockets and the easy care of the Better Sweater fleece. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in three colors.
Chacabuco Backpack 30L
- Patagonia
Patagonia Chacabuco Backpack 30L, $59 (originally $99) [You save $40]
Great organization for daily use but the right size and features for day hikes, too. Available in three colors.
Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece, $59-$69 (originally $99)[You save $30-$40]
This is the go-to pick for a warm, low-bulk, quarter-zip pullover made out of soft, sweater-knit polyester fleece. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in eight colors.
Women’s Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka, $174 (originally $249) [You save $75]
This mid-length, workwear-inspired ranch coat is made with 100% organic cotton canvas and the core is lined with 70% recycled polyester fleece.
Men’s 5″ Baggies Shorts
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s 5″ Baggies Shorts, $27-$38 (originally $55) [You save $17-$28]
Rugged, multifunctional shorts designed for use in and out of the water made of quick-drying 100% recycled nylon. They’re Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in nine colors – both solids and patterns.
Men’s Reversible Bivy Down Vest
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Reversible Bivy Down Vest, $94-$132 (originally $189) [You save $57-$95]
The Bivy is a water-resistant, reversible down vest that provides a good combination of warmth, functionality, and durability. Available in five colors.
Women’s Micro Puff Jacket
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Micro Puff Jacket, $124-$149 (originally $249)[You save $100-$125]
Patagonia’s self-described “best warmth for weight” jacket. The Micro Puff Jacket delivers ultra-lightweight, water-resistant, down-like warmth with PlumaFill synthetic insulation – a premium featherlight down alternative. Available in five colors.
Women’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece, $59-$69 (originally $99) [You save $30-$40]
Patagonia’s knitted, cross-dye pullover sweater combines the aesthetic of wool with the easy care of polyester fleece. It’s dyed with a low-impact process that significantly reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy, and water compared to conventional dyeing methods and Fair Trade-certified sewn. Available in eight colors.
Women’s Barely Bra
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Barely Bra, $29 (originally $49) [You save $20]
This comfortable racerback bra is made of a soft, quick-drying nylon (67% recycled)/spandex blend and is Fair Trade-certified sewn. Available in green and blue.
Men’s Long-Sleeved Fjord Flannel Shirt
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Long-Sleeved Fjord Flannel Shirt,$53-$62 (originally $89) [You save $27-$36]
This is Patagonia’s beloved heavyweight 100% organic cotton flannel shirt. Available in six colors.
Men’s Recycled Wool Sweater
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Recycled Wool Sweater, $77-$90 (originally $129) [You save $39-$52]
The Recycled Wool Sweater is a durable crewneck with a seven-gauge jersey and fisherman’s stitch made with a blend of recycled wool and recycled nylon. Available in Forge Grey and Sediment.
Men’s Classic Synchilla Fleece Marsupial Pullover
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Classic Synchilla Fleece Marsupial Pullover, $53-$62 (originally $89) [You save $27-$36]
A classic marsupial pullover made with the company’s tried-and-true mid-weight Synchilla 100% recycled polyester double-sided fleece. Available in Dolomite Blue and Navy Blue.
Men’s Short-Sleeved Nine Trails Shirt
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Short-Sleeved Nine Trails Shirt, $31 (originally $45)[You save $14]
The Short-Sleeved Nine Trails Shirt gives the comfort and versatility of a daily-wear T-shirt with the technical benefits of wicking, fast drying and Polygiene permanent odor control. Available in three colors.
Women’s Divided Sky Jacket
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Divided Sky Jacket, $95 – $111 (originally $159) [You save $48-$64]
The comfortable Divided Sky Jacket is made of 100% polyester (70% recycled) 1/4″ pile sherpa fleece and comes lined with a polyester plain weave for easy-layered warmth. Available in grey and natural.
Women’s 3″ Strider Running Shorts
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s 3″ Strider Running Shorts, $29-$39 (originally $49) [You save $10-$20]
Fast-drying polyester and highly breathable mesh – the ultralight Strider Shorts are made for comfort and performance. Available in black and blue.
Men’s Capilene Daily Boxers
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Capilene Daily Boxers, $21-$24 (originally $35) [You save $11-$14]
The Patagonia Capilene boxers are made from the stretchiest polyester baselayer for everyday wear with Polygiene permanent odor control. Available in eight colors.