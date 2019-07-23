3 women tried Patagonia’s active swimsuits to see how securely fit — here’s how they stacked up

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Among its many products geared toward outdoor activities, Patagonia makes women’s active swimsuits ($49-$179).

Not only are they comfortable and supportive, but they also have design features like UPF sun protection and slip-resistant fabric. Additionally, they’re the product of sustainability-driven practices like the use of recycled materials.

Because they’re designed for activities such as surfing, they fit securely as you swim – whether in the pool or at the beach.

What Patagonia’s swimwear lacks in color and pattern options, it more than makes up for in silhouette variety, functionality, and durability.

With the heat of summer in full force, the sparkling, icy-cold waters of the lake and ocean are calling your name. Of course, to enjoy them properly, you need a swimsuit.

Some women’s swimsuit brands we suggest shopping at include online designer darling Summersalt, size-inclusive company Swimsuits for All, and fit innovator Helen Jon. There, you’ll find stylish options, durable construction, and affordable prices. But if you’re the type to get really active in the water, you’ll be happier with swimwear that’s designed specifically with high-performance activity in mind.

Patagonia has a swimwear collection representative of the brand’s overall leaning towards the outdoors, meaning it has design features like UPF sun protection, slip-resistant fabric, and sustainability-driven production practices like the use of recycled materials.

source Patagonia

It’s reminiscent of activewear brand Athleta’s swim collection, which is also centered around physical activity and sustainability. Patagonia, however, is a bigger and older company with a large and diverse number of product offerings, from winter pullovers to travel duffel bags. Lesser-known products such as leggings and this swim collection are apt to fall under the radar.

We’re glad we did unearth Patagonia’s swimsuits, which include one pieces, bikini sets, rash guards, and board shorts, in time for remaining beach trips this summer.

They’re comfortable and supportive, and they come in many different cuts (unfortunately, not too many prints and colors, though some styles are reversible). They’re made of recycled nylon or polyester, and they’re also Fair Trade Certified-sewn. To top it off, they’re designed to stay on your body at all times, even when a huge wave hits you, and allow for full range of movement as you enjoy the water.

Whether you love to surf in the open waters or you turn every backyard pool game of Sharks and Minnows into a high-speed, high-stakes race, Patagonia’s swimsuits are one of the best active swim options you can buy right now.

Learn more about how these swimsuits fit and felt, according to three women on the Insider Picks team.

Glassy Dawn One-Piece review:

source Patagonia

Trying to find a swimsuit that has enough support for a DD cup is challenging, to say the least. Throw in a small rib cage and a short torso, and it’s basically impossible, but somehow, Patagonia’s Glassy Dawn one-piece swimsuit fits me perfectly. I chose this suit because it has a clearly defined shelf, cups that are lined, and handy adjustable straps that can be used to rein in my chest. I also love the adorable parrot print and the recycled materials it’s made from, as well as its Fair Trade certification. –Malarie Gokey, senior editor

Nanogrip Bikini review:

source Patagonia

Whenever I wade out into the ocean wearing a two-piece, I’m hit with a terrifying vision of losing my top or bottom among the waves. That fear is virtually vanquished when I wear Patagonia’s Nanogrip swim pieces. The classic triangle bikini style is made more secure with the cross-back straps, and more importantly, the reinforced elastic lining the bust of the top. The mid-rise bikini bottoms also have a lining to give you that peace of mind and permission to jump into the water with gusto.

You can’t tell at all that the soft and stretchy fabric is made from recycled polyester, plus it dries quickly so it’ll always be swim-ready during the heatwaves of this summer. –Connie Chen, reporter

Reversible Extended Break One-Piece review:

source Patagonia

I love Patagonia’s sweaters, so I am truly not surprised that the company does swimwear just as well. I usually have a hard time finding one-piece suits that work for me, but this suit is surprisingly supportive for the DDs with which I was cursed. The ladder straps in the front didn’t pull, which was my major worry, and the sides didn’t come up so high that I was stuck with a permanent wedgie. Another upside is that it’s reversible (two suits in one!). The one gripe I have is that the straps aren’t adjustable, but they weren’t so long that I felt like I was sagging at all. –Sally Kaplan, editor