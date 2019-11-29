Pataya Food Group Drives Expansion in Global Markets with Infor

Thai seafood manufacturer and distributor to streamline production and distribution with Infor CloudSuite F&B

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 29 November 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced at a customer signing ceremony in Bangkok that Thai seafood manufacturer and distributor Pataya Food Group has chosen to partner with Infor on its digitalization plan. The food giant will leverage Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage (F&B), Infor OS and Infor Birst across its subsidiary companies and help accelerate business growth and drive Pataya Food Group’s expansion into global markets. The solution will be implemented by channel partner Lawson Software.









(Photo from left to right) Ms. Wallapa Piemnoppakao, Country Director for Thailand & Emerging Markets; Mr. Fabio Tiviti, Vice President, Infor ASEAN; Mr. Vichit Anathep, Managing Director, Pataya Food Industries Limited; Ms. Sudatip Kiatsrichart, Managing Director, TTT Holding Limited

Pataya Food Group is the leading shelf stable seafood manufacturer and distributor in Thailand based on the principle that consistent quality assures success. This commitment to quality has become recognized internationally. Apart from brands such as Nautilus, Sea Crown, Mongkut Talay and Regalos, its OEM business has also established itself as supplying best-quality products.

When the project is rolled out, Pataya Food Group will be able to streamline operations in production and distribution, optimising inventory management and supply chains with next-generation intelligent analytics. The company will have the infrastructure to effectively manage product lifecycle from factory to shelf for all brands across multiple regions with a centralized solution. This implementation will also help to standardize and maintain food product compliance within Asia as part of the expansion.

“Our vision at Pataya Food Group is to be the top choice for quality food on supermarket shelves across Asia and global markets,” said Mr Vichit Anathep, Managing Director, Pataya Food Industries Limited. “Through our partnership with Infor, we look forward to digitally transforming our business to overcome challenges that are unique to the F&B industry — this is where Infor’s deep industry expertise lies — and drive our expansion globally.”

“In partnering with Infor and implementing Infor CloudSuite F&B, Pataya Food Group is now armed with the tools and technology to more efficiently deliver on quality products that they are already known for, and that will help enhance end-to-end operations,” said Mr Fabio Tiviti, Vice President, Infor ASEAN. “Infor is committed to providing next-generation, industry-specific applications that are finely-tuned in the cloud, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Pataya Food Group, working together to meet their overall business objectives and increase productivity and customer satisfaction.”





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.





About Pataya Food Industries

Pataya Food Group (PFG) is the leading shelf stable seafood manufacturer and distributor in Thailand based on the principle that consistent quality assures success. With its brand essence, Pataya Food Group marks its determination to “Enrich People’s Life“. To learn more, please visit www.patayafood.com