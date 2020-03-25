‘I leave this ICU a changed person’: A patient wrote a touching note on a hospital window thanking critical care medical workers

caption Nurses in the intensive care unit of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown Maryland, March 24. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Medical workers at the Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, discovered a touching note from a patient written on a hospital room window.

“Today I leave this ICU a changed person,” the patient wrote. “I watched some of you have good nights and some bad nights but what was consistent every night was that you care for people.”

The hospital staff “were brought to tears” by the message, according to Gretchen Sacha, a pharmacist at the Cleveland Clinic.

The coronavirus crisis has already put enormous stress on the United States, with hospital workers begging for more protective equipment and Americans looking toward their first federally mandated aid in the next several weeks.

In the midst of it all, a patient at the Cleveland Clinic, in Ohio, left a note for hospital employees that gave them a message of deep appreciation, according to a pharmacist working there.

“Today I leave this ICU a changed person,” the anonymous patient wrote on their hospital room window. “This window has been the most impactful window in my life. On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me.”

The medical workers who discovered the note, written in neat, black marker, “were brought to tears,” Gretchen Sacha, a critical-care pharmacist at the Cleveland Clinic, wrote on Twitter.

Myself and the MICU team were brought to tears today by the message left by a patient who recovered enough to go to the floor. These are trying times. But we will recover. We will get through this. Together. #COVIDー19 #Wereallinthistogether pic.twitter.com/OvTBRny949 — GretchenSacha (@gretchensacha) March 23, 2020

“Although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you,” the message continued, “I want you to know that I think you all are rockstars. I watched some of you have good nights and some bad nights but what was consistent every night was that you care for people.”

Sacha posted the note on Twitter, where it was retweeted by hundreds of people.

“These are trying times,” she said. “But we will recover. We will get through this. Together.”