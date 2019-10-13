A 27-year-old American boxer was knocked out in the 10th round of a fight, left on a stretcher, and is now in a coma

caption Patrick Day lost to Charles Conwell and was stretchered out of the ring. source Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Patrick Day suffered a 10th round knockout in Chicago on Saturday.

The American received medical attention in the ring, left on a stretcher, and had seizures en route to a nearby hospital.

He underwent emergency brain surgery and is in a coma.

A 27-year-old American boxer was knocked out in the 10th round of a fight, left the ring on a stretcher, and is now in a coma.

Patrick Day, from New York, was competing against Charles Conwell on Saturday, October 12 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, an event headlined by Oleskandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon.

Day was dominated by Conwell, knocked down by right hands in the fourth and eighth rounds, and then knocked out in the 10th, according to ESPN.

The Athletic’s boxing expert Mike Coppinger tweeted at the time that “Day was unconscious after [his] head hit the mat,” adding that Chris Mannix on DAZN said an “oxygen mask was applied as he left [the] ring on a stretcher.” A breathing tube was used at hospital.

caption Patrick Day left the ring on a stretcher. source Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

ESPN reports that Day was on the canvas for several minutes where he received medical attention.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, a three mile drive from the arena, but reportedly suffered seizures before he arrived.

Day then went into a coma, though ESPN says it is unclear if this was medically-induced. He also had emergency brain surgery.

Matchroom Sport group managing director Eddie Hearn, who organized the event, offered prayers on social media.

Heavyweight debutant Usyk won the main event, knocking Witherspoon out in the seventh round.