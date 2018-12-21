Fiancé of missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth is arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder

caption On Friday, Colorado man Patrick Frazee (left) was arrested. Frazee’s finacé, Kelsey Berreth (center and right), has been missing since Thanksgiving. source Facebook/Missing mother – Kelsey Berreth

Patrick Frazee, 32, was taken into custody at his Teller County, Colorado, property Friday morning, according to multiple local reports.

He was booked on charges of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Frazee is the fiancé of Kelsey Berreth, the 29-year-old woman who went missing on Thanksgiving.

Authorities told ABC News that they no longer believe that Berreth is alive.

The fiancé of a Colorado woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving has reportedly been taken into custody.

Patrick Frazee, 32, was arrested at his home in Teller County on Friday morning, according to a press release from the Woodland Park Police Department.

Teller County District Attorney Dan May revealed in a press conference on Friday that Frazee was booked on charges of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder. May said formal charges from the DA’s office will come in the next ten days, and Frazee will be arraigned next week.

caption Patrick Frazee is seen above after being arrested on Friday. source Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young added at the press conference that they found evidence in Berreth’s townhouse that suggests she was killed there. He said Frazee has been the only person arrested in connection to Berreth’s disappearance, and he was unsure whether more arrests would be made.

The flight instructor was last seen alive the afternoon of Thanksgiving when surveillance cameras at a local Safeway captured her entering the store to shop with her 1-year-old daughter.

Frazee told authorities that he picked up their daughter later that afternoon and hadn’t seen her since.

caption Last week, investigators executed a search warrant at Frazee’s property in Teller County. source KOAA

The couple were engaged and shared a child, but never lived together, Berreth’s mother said at a press conference earlier this month.

Berreth’s mother, Cheryl, was the person to report her missing on December 2, when she couldn’t get ahold of her daughter.

caption Frazee refused to talk to reporters when they cornered him outside his lawyer’s office last week. source KRDO

Cheryl said that she reached out to Frazee to see if he knew where Berreth was, but he said the last time he talked to her was on November 25, when she texted him.

That same day, Berreth’s employer received a text message from her phone, saying she needed to take the next week off of work, and her cellphone pinged nearly 800 miles away in Idaho, near where she has some family.

Shortly after Berreth was reported missing, cops conducted a search of her house and found it empty, with a batch of cinnamon rolls on the counter.

caption Berreth was last seen on surveillance footage grocery shopping with her 1-year-old daughter on Thanksgiving. source Woodland Park Police Department

It wasn’t until December 14 that investigators conducted their first search of Frazee’s property.

While his lawyer said in a statement that he was cooperating with police, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at a press conference last week that Frazee had yet to sit down with investigators for an interview.

Authorities are expected to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. MST.