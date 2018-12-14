Police are executing a search warrant at the home of a Colorado man whose fiancée went missing on Thanksgiving

caption On Friday, police executed a search warrant at the home of Patrick Frazee, far left, whose fiancée, Kelsey Berreth (center and right), has been missing since Thanksgiving. source Facebook/Missing mother – Kelsey Berreth

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at the Florissant, Colorado, property of Patrick Frazee, whose fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, has been missing since Thanksgiving.

The 29-year-old flight instructor was first reported missing by her mother on December 2nd, who was alarmed when she hadn’t heard from her in a while.

Frazee, 32, has not spoken publicly since Berreth disappeared, but issued a statement through his attorney saying he is cooperating with the investigation.

That same day, Berreth’s employer received a text from her saying she needed to take the next week off. Her phone later pinged nearly 800 miles away in Idaho, near where she has family.

Cheryl pleaded for her daughter’s safe return during a Tuesday press conference, but Frazee was notably not there. He later issued a statement through his attorney, saying he was told about the briefing only an hour before and would have attended if he had been given more notice. The statement also said he is cooperating with police and “hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return.”

At the Tuesday press conference, officials said they had no suspect or person of interest in mind and that they had searched Berreth’s home but not Frazee’s. As Berreth’s mother noted, while her daughter and Frazee shared a daughter and were engaged, they never lived together.

During an interview on the “Today” show on Thursday, Cheryl said it was completely out of character for her daughter to disappear.

She said the last time she talked to her daughter was on Thanksgiving, when she called to ask for a recipe.

“Her voice was fine. It was a normal day for her,” she said.

Cheryl says that she believed her daughter’s relationship with Frazee “has been good.”

“They’re loving,” she added.

She maintains hope that her daughter will be found alive.

“I still know somebody knows where she’s at. Somebody has seen her. There’s more information out there. Somebody just needs to realize, recognize, say something,” Cheryl said.

Anyone with information on Berreth’s whereabouts is being asked to call 719-687-9692.

The Berreth family has also set up a Facebook page to update supporters on the case.