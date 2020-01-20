The NFL world is anointing Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback in the league after a dominant performance to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes put together another masterful performance to send the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

In two postseason games this year, Mahomes, just a second-year starter, has over 700 total yards, 9 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

After the game, everyone in the NFL showered Mahomes with praise, calling him the best quarterback in the league.

The Super Bowl has not been decided, but the NFL world believes there is a new king of the league: Patrick Mahomes.

The third-year quarterback put together another masterful performance on Sunday to help the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, and advance to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions while posting a 120 passer rating. He added another 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground on eight carries, once again leading the Chiefs in rushing.

The Chiefs are loaded with weapons – the Titans and Houston Texans both struggled to contain the likes of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, and Damien Williams. But Mahomes is the engine of the offense, and in both games, when the Chiefs fell behind, he flipped the switch and led such explosive scoring drives that the opponent never recovered.

“Best quarterback in the National Football League right here, baby, and he shows it every time!” said Kelce, interrupting Mahomes’ postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson.

Moments later, CBS’ Boomer Esiason echoed Kelce’s point during the postgame show.

“No. 15 has changed the dynamic of this franchise,” Esiason said. “I don’t care what anybody says: he’s the best quarterback in the NFL, hands down.”

In the divisional round, the Chiefs fell behind 24-0 to the Texans before storming back, scoring 28 points in the second quarter. Mahomes finished that game with 321 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 0 picks.

On Sunday, after falling behind, 10-0, to the Titans, Mahomes and Company came to life.

In the second quarter, Mahomes squeezed a ball through a narrow window to Hill from almost 30 yards out, showing precision that few others can match.

Mahomes to Cheetah on a rope ???? pic.twitter.com/sENKu2P0lO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

To finish the second half, Mahomes also broke off a 27-yard touchdown run, breaking a tackle, and powering into the end zone.

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games ???? pic.twitter.com/ZC8Ts5dHqK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

To set up the run, Mahomes even threw a subtle head-fake to move the defense.

Mahomes' subtle head fake on his TD run was crazy ???? @PatrickMahomes @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/vJS7OiEJYx — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 19, 2020

Later, in the fourth quarter, Mahomes sealed the win with a 60-yard deep throw to Sammy Watkins, another example of his mastery outside of the pocket and unlimited arm.

PATRICK MAHOMES CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/VPZHZ6SiMZ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2020

In four playoff games, Mahomes now has 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s a built-in advantage for the Chiefs, and he has only played two full seasons.

After the game, the sports world showered Mahomes with praise.

In two games this postseason, Patrick Mahomes has done it all ???? – 721 total yards

– 9 total TD

– 0 turnovers

– 2 comeback wins

– 1 trip to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/crlmRQyaO5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2020

He’s something special man Congratulations @PatrickMahomes!! Can’t wait to see you compete on the biggest stage — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 19, 2020

Best damn player in the NFL Patrick Mahomes — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 19, 2020

I thank Jesus for a lot. Today, mainly, for @PatrickMahomes — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 19, 2020

Mahomes had somewhat of a down year in 2019, compared to 2018 when he threw over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns and won MVP. Some natural regression and injuries left Mahomes almost out of the MVP conversation completely.

But on the biggest stage, Mahomes has been nearly perfect, both managing the game and making the spectacular plays that make the Chiefs so explosive.

The Chiefs will face either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Regardless of the opponent, the Chiefs have to feel they’ll have a chance with Mahomes on their side.