Patrick Mahomes sparked the Chiefs’ Super Bowl comeback by telling Andy Reid which play to call in the most important moment of the game

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday night in Miami to win Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs trailed the 49ers 20-10 with just seven minutes left in the game, but closed with three successive touchdown drives to close the game.

Mahomes sparked the comeback for the Chiefs, calling his own play on a desperate 3rd-and-15 to connect with Tyreek Hill for a first down.

After their miraculous conversion, the Chiefs were unstoppable, running away with their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the first time in 50 years after their impressive 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Miami.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once again the star of the show for the Chiefs, leading the Kansas City offense on three straight touchdown drives to close the game and put away the 49ers for good.

In the wake of their eventual victory, the Chiefs comeback felt foretold – it was their third consecutive playoff game erasing a double-digit deficit – but in the waning minutes of the game, Kansas City was desperate for a spark.

Trailing 20-10 with just seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs faced 3rd-and-15 from their own 35-yard line. With their backs against the wall, the Chiefs dialed up a deep pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who found a gap in the 49ers coverage and was able to sneak under Mahomes’ bomb for a 44-yard gain.

After the game, it would be revealed that it was Mahomes himself that made the team’s fateful play call.

As Peter King reported for NBC Sports, the play that saved the Chiefs season was “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp.” “Crazy thing is,” quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka told King, “Patrick called it. He asked for it, and Andy called it.”

“Literally put the stinger on ’em,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told King after the game.

“I just wanted to run it to get it out there and give Tyreek a chance to make a play,” Mahomes said, explaining why he loved the play, and wanted to run it in that moment. “How they were playing, I knew it would be Tyreek one on one with the safety.”

According to King, the play’s success was set up by a similar look the Chiefs ran earlier in the game. “A set-up,” Kafka told King.

While the play develops in a similar fashion, Hill’s route broke off in a different direction, leaving the 49ers defense flat-footed and giving Hill space to make the biggest play of the game. Hill made the catch, and four plays later, the Chiefs broke the goal line to cut the 49ers lead to 20-17.

The Chiefs would carry that momentum through two more drives, taking the lead and then slamming the door shut on the 49ers, walking away with a 31-20 victory and the Lombardi Trophy held high.

