Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend says she was harassed at a game by Patriots fans

caption Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs source Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, attended a game between the Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

She watched the game with Mahomes’ brother, and said on Twitter that they were harassed by Patriots fans after being recognized. Fans yelled at them to sit down while cheering for the Chiefs.

Matthews said security had to move them to a safe space to stop the harassment, and she later shared an Instagram story of her and Jackson in a suite watching the end of the game.

The Chiefs won Sunday’s game 23-16, ending the Patriots’ 21-home game win streak and clinching the AFC West title.

In posts about the harassment on Twitter, Matthews said she and Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, had to be moved out of their seats to a safer spot during the game because of attacks from Patriots fans.

Matthews live-tweeted the experience, and said the abuse began after a Patriots fan recognized them and told others: “Let’s give them some s—.”

She also said people got upset with her for standing up during the game.

“This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not aloud [sic] to stand up for football game?” she said. “I was told if I stand they will call security and kick us out, can’t stand for your team?”

Matthews said that after the ordeal, she and Jackson were moved “to a safe place” to watch the rest of Sunday’s game.

In an Instagram post shared later in the game, Matthews shared a photo of herself smiling on Gillette Stadium’s field, decked out in Chiefs gear.

“I’m here & these fans will NEVER keep me away,” she said. “Update: Gillette security cane (sic) and got us said we have cameras everywhere and we have seen you getting harassed so we are gonna move you to a safe section!”

She also shared a post-game photo with Mahomes.

Matthews’ Instagram story showed her and Jackson watching the game from a suite.

The Chiefs won Sunday’s game 23-16, ending the Patriots’ 21-home game win streak and clinching the AFC West title.

According to the USA Today’s For The Win, Patriots fans booed their own team off the field at halftime.

Insider has reached out the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots for comment.