Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap, and a trainer appeared to pop it back into place on the field

caption Prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right knee in the second quarter of the his team’s Thursday Night Football matchup. source David Eulitt/Getty Images

Reigning NFL MVP and prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right knee in the second quarter of the his team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes struggled to lift himself out of the pileup and off of one of his teammates after keeping the ball and successfully converting a QB sneak on 4th and 1.

Trainers quickly hustled onto the field to treat the 24-year-old quarterback, and despite the clear pain displayed on Mahomes’ face, one member of the Kansas City medical staff snapped Mahomes’ kneecap back into place.



Patrick Mahomes was the hottest, most valuable player in the NFL last season and has successfully carried that momentum into the 2019 season.

So when he went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of his Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Denver Broncos Thursday night, Kansas City – and the entire league – stood to lose one of its most precious assets.

Enter the Chiefs’ medical staff.

Trainers immediately hustled onto the field to treat the 24-year-old quarterback. It was clear that Mahomes was in serious pain from the grimace on his face, and it appeared he had dislocated his right knee.

That’s when one member of the medical staff took matters – and the immediate future of the franchise – into his own hands. Literally.

The trainer nonchalantly snapped Mahomes’ knee back into place with a swift twist of the young playmaker’s lower leg.

Mahomes initially suffered the injury in the middle of the second quarter of the Thursday Night Football showdown. He kept the ball and successfully converted a QB sneak on 4th and 1. The Texas Tech wunderkind wound up sandwiched between his teammates in the ensuing pileup and struggled to lift himself off a Kansas City lineman well after the play had ended and the stockpile cleared.

The Chiefs still went on to take down the Broncos on the road despite missing their star in the pocket. Backup quarterback Matt Moore recorded 117 yards and a touchdown on 10-for-19 passing.

Still, Mahomes’ injury could put Kansas City in a precarious position going forward. The team boasts a 5-2 record on the season and currently sit atop in the AFC West standings, but upcoming matchups against the NFC North heavyweight Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings could spell trouble without the team’s young ace.

Results from Mahomes’ MRI have not been publicly released as of writing, but compounded with a lingering left ankle injury he sustained during the first game of the season that worsened during the Chiefs’ contest against the Houston Texans last week, it appears as though the Texas Tech product will spend at least some time on the sidelines.