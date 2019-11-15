Big names from across the NFL are reacting to Myles Garrett’s nasty helmet hit on Mason Rudolph’s head

caption JJ Watt called the fight “insanity” while free agent Dez Bryant predicted that Myles Garrett is “done for the rest of the year.” source Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett’s big hit on Mason Rudolph took the world of football by storm, and even the biggest names in the game are weighing in.

At the tail end of the Cleveland Browns’ TNF grudge match against their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns defensive end and Steelers quarterback got into a squabble that escalated quickly. Rudolph attempted to rip off Garrett’s helmet, and Garrett responded in kind before striking Rudolph over the head with it.

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe what he was seeing:

Bro i can’t even believe that just happen. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 15, 2019

And three-time NFL defensive player of the year JJ Watt was shocked as well:

That. Is. Insanity. Wow. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 15, 2019

Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley had no words:

While New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was already anticipating what kind of punishment NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has in store for Garrett:

Roger Goodell doing the math on the fines. ???? pic.twitter.com/StFQGxsJUM — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 15, 2019

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk doesn’t think Garrett should be back on the field this season:

Myles Garrett should not be allowed to play another snap this season — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) November 15, 2019

But Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert went even further, arguing that Garrett’s helmet swing should be punishable by law:

Actually Assault! He should be escorted out of the stadium in handcuffs #mylesgarrett — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) November 15, 2019

Retired Steelers great James Harrison agreed:

That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

Other former stars weighed in as well. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner directed his outrage directly at Garrett:

I have no idea what I just saw on TNF w/ @MylesLGarrett ? How in the world can u be so unaware? How can u allow ur emotions to go unchecked & swing a helmet at another player’s head (who’s helmet u tore off to hit him with)? Im physically upset right now & I was watching on TV! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 15, 2019

And legendary running back Reggie Bush called it “the craziest thing I have seen on a football field”:

In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field! They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! ????????‍♂️ Hate to see that in our game that’s not what pro football is about! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 15, 2019

While the jury is still out on Garrett’s punishment, free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant weighed in with a prediction:

He’s done for the rest of the year — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 15, 2019

