Patrick Mahomes says he didn’t learn how to read defenses until this season, and the rest of the NFL should be absolutely terrified

caption Patrick Mahomes has only been playing quarterback for six years. He’s only going to get better, and that’s a scary thought for his NFL competition. source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is the most dominant player in the NFL, and in February carried the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Speaking on HBO’s “The Shop,” Mahomes revealed what is possibly the scariest aspect of his current greatness – he can still get a lot better.

“I didn’t understand how to read defenses until like halfway through last year,” Mahomes said. Now that he’s figured that part out, the rest of the NFL world must be worried.

Just two seasons into his NFL career, it’s clear that Patrick Mahomes cannot be stopped.

Mahomes burst onto the scene in 2018 when first given the starting job in Kansas City, throwing for 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions to win NFL MVP while leading the Chiefs to a tightly contested loss in the AFC Championship.

In 2019 his reign over the league continued, leading the Chiefs on three successive double-digit comebacks through the postseason to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City for the first time in 50 years.

The prospect of Mahomes’ future in the league is terrifying. With head coach Andy Reid as one of the best play-designers in the league, and Mahomes’ ability to make any throw imaginable, Kansas City is set for long-term success.

Making matters even more terrifying for the Chiefs’ NFL competition is one simple fact – Mahomes is going to get even better.

Speaking with HBO’s “The Shop,” Mahomes said that since he’s only been playing quarterback for six years – he didn’t start at the position until his junior year of high school – he still has the potential to improve a lot.

“I didn’t understand how to read defenses until like halfway through last year,” Mahomes said, in a moment that should send a shiver down the spines of safeties across the league. “I understood coverages, but, how to be able to pick up little tendencies that defenses do – stuff that Brady and them have done, they live it. I was just playing.”

Mahomes said that halfway through the 2019 season, a flip switched for him.

“This year, I could actually recognize more and more stuff, and I think the more experience, and the more I learn, that I’ll be able to go out there and call plays … because I’ve seen it,” Mahomes said. “I still think there’s a long way for me to go there. Physically, I always work on the fundamentals, but I feel like mentally I can still take my game to a whole ‘nother level.”

Mahomes is set to sign a monster extension with the Chiefs in the near future – a deal that will likely make him the highest-paid player in the NFL and keep him in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

The rest of the NFL has been warned.

