Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes covered an Under Armour logo with tape and a sharpie to support Texas Tech at national championship game

Patrick Mahomes was in Minneapolis to support the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the men’s college basketball championship game.

Mahomes endorses Adidas products and stayed loyal to his brand while trying to stay loyal to his alma mater.

Mahomes posed with Dick Vitale for a photo and revealed that he had covered the Under Armour logo with tape and wrote in “Adidas.”

Check out the rest of our March Madness coverage here.

Texas Tech is the first Under Armour school to reach the national championship game in men’s college basketball, and that presented a small problem for one of their most famous alums, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was in Minneapolis to support the Red Raiders in the Final Four, but what he couldn’t do is support Under Armour. You see, Mahomes endorses Adidas and he needed to stay loyal to his brand.

So when Mahomes put on a Texas Tech shirt for the championship game and posed for a photo with Dick Vitale, he revealed a small modification. He covered the Under Armour logo with tape and wrote “Adidas” on it with a Sharpie.

A big Texas Tech Red Raider fan / guess who baby pic.twitter.com/jE286Eyud7 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 9, 2019

Covering the logo of a rival brand is nothing new in the sports world.

The most famous example might be Michael Jordan at the 1992 Olympics with the Dream Team. During the medal ceremony, Jordan, a loyal Nike athlete, draped an American flag over his shoulder to cover the Reebok wordmark on his warmup.

Read more: Michael Jordan once turned down a huge endorsement deal because he didn’t like the product’s name

If only MJ had some tape and a sharpie, he could have snuck in a swoosh or two.