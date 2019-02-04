11 photos capture thousands of New England Patriots fans celebrating their Super Bowl victory on the streets of Boston

- The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
- After the game, thousands of Patriots fans converged on Boston Common to celebrate the big win.
- Some scaled trees and chanted as they toasted their hometown team.
New England Patriots fans took to the streets of Boston Sunday night after their team beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.
Following the 13-3 victory, thousands of fans spilled out of bars and converged on Boston Common to revel in their team’s big win.
An estimated 6,000 people flocked to Boston Common to celebrate the Patriots’ win Sunday night.
According to Boston Police, three people were arrested during the celebrations, including a man who scaled a tree and gave cops the middle finger when they told him to get down.
It’s unclear if that man is among those pictured above.
As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, Boston Police said there were no reports of injuries in the main celebration downtown.
Boston is no stranger to a Super Bowl celebration. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since 2002.
These fans brought their own cardboard cutout of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to Boston Common Sunday night.
It was a rowdier scene at UMass Amherst, where three people were reportedly injured.
However, it was more violent on the campus last year, when six people were arrested in a riot sparked after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.
A UMass spokesman said one person suffered a head injury and two others had their hands injured.
There were also reports of some violence at the University of Rhode Island.
According to the Providence Journal, students at URI started dumpster fires, overturned trash cans, and uprooted stop signs on the campus.
Boston fans will get yet another chance to celebrate their big win on Tuesday, when the Patriots return to their home city for a victory parade.
The Patriots victory parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
