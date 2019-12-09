The NFL is reportedly investigating the Patriots after a Bengals official saw them filming in the press box, but New England says the team was just shooting a documentary

caption The Patriots had reportedly cleared their plan to film from the press box with the Browns, but not the Bengals or NFL, leading to some confusion. source Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that the NFL is investigating the New England Patriots for an incident that took place in the press box during Sunday’s game against the Browns.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots were filming their advance scout as a part of the team’s “Do Your Job” series and were credentialed by the Browns.

An official for the Bengals saw a crew member in Patriots gear and informed the league of the incident. The league has since confiscated the video.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Patriots had not informed the Bengals or the league that they would be filming, leading to the confusion.

The Patriots were infamously fined and docked their first-round draft pick in 2008 after the filming scandal that became known as “Spygate” amongst the media and NFL fans.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NFL is investigating the New England Patriots after an awkward encounter between one of the team’s advance scouts and a Bengals official in the press box of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and Cleveland.

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked by color commentator Dave Lapham about the incident. “I’m aware that there was an incident,” Taylor said, per ESPN. “But I know the league is investigating it, so I’ve got no comment on it.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about a rumor that a Patriots scout was filming the Bengals sideline on Sunday. Taylor had no comment other than "the league is investigating it." @WLWT #Bengals pic.twitter.com/UyBpWeLAmg — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) December 9, 2019

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the advance scout was not filming the Bengals, but rather being filmed for a feature entitled “Do Your Job” that the team produces. The series covers a day in the life of different members of the Patriots organization. Schefter added that the video crew was credentialed by the Browns.

When an official for the Bengals, who are playing New England next week, saw one of the crew members wearing Patriots gear, he alerted the league. According to Schefter, The NFL confiscated the video.

Patriots’ advance scout was not filming but being filmed, per a league source. He was being filmed for a feature the team produced called, "Do Your Job." The video crew was credentialed by the Browns to shoot video in the press box and their PR person was aware, per the source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport offered a similar explanation, saying that while the Patriots informed the Browns of their plan to be filming, they did not inform the Bengals or the league, leading to the confusion.

From The Aftermath: An explanation of what the #Patriots were doing in the #Browns press box. pic.twitter.com/r6nBqgUDM7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

Despite their explanation, the Patriots story will undoubtedly get an extra bit of scrutiny from the league. The team was punished in 2007 after the league found them to be videotaping the New York Jets sidelines in what became known as “Spygate” amongst the NFL media and fans.

The Patriots were forced to give up their first-round draft pick in 2008. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was also fined $500,000, while the team was fined an additional $250,000.

Read more:

Top 11 waiver-wire pickups for Week 15 of fantasy football

49ers tight end George Kittle says he was thrilled when a defender grabbed his face mask on the biggest play of the game

Bill Belichick explains how advice from Sun Tzu’s ‘The Art of War’ helped build the Patriots dynasty

Bill Belichick would fly coach and put veteran players in first class, and one former Patriot said it was a huge factor in how players judge head coaches