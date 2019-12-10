The tape the Patriots shot at the Bengals game reportedly includes 8 minutes of the Bengals’ sideline, including play signals

caption New England Patriots logo. source Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The footage the New England Patriots shot at the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 14 game includes the Bengals sideline and has a “direct view” of players coming on and off the field and coaches’ signals, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

The NFL confiscated the tape and is investigating the matter.

The Patriots said on Monday that they were filming a feature for a show titled “Do Your Job,” and that their failure to notify the Bengals and NFL was an “unintended oversight.” They said the project had nothing to do with the football staff.

Some of the details from the Week 14 incident have similarities to accusations made against the Patriots during the “Spygate” scandal.

The footage the New England Patriots taped at the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 14 game includes game action and the Bengals’ sideline, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

Dehner reported on Tuesday that sources who viewed the tape, which was confiscated by the NFL, includes eight minutes of footage of the Bengals’ sideline. The footage has a “direct view” of Bengals players coming on and off the field and the coaches’ signals for play calls, sources told Dehner.

Dehner wrote, “This isn’t an over-the-shoulder of the advanced scout who is doing his job stuff. This is shooting the sideline. For an extended period of time.”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Monday that a source who witnessed the incident said that while the scout was interviewed in front of the camera before the game, the scout was not interviewed once the game began.

According to Russini, when Bengals security confronted the videographer, the videographer asked if the situation could be forgotten if they deleted the footage.

The NFL is investigating the incident.

In a statement, the Patriots said they were filming a documentary titled “Do Your Job,” which is “a series of behind-the scenes features on various departments within the organization.” This episode was on the scout’s work.

The Patriots said they were credentialed by the Cleveland Browns, but their failure to notify the Bengals, the NFL, and to have footage of the game action was an “unintended oversight.” The Patriots said the feature being shot had nothing to do with the football staff. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick echoed the same point in an interview on WEEI on Monday.

The situation has striking similarities to accusations against the Patriots during the “Spygate” scandal in 2007. ESPN reported in 2015 that the Patriots would send film crews to opponents games, with ready-made excuses as to what they were doing. They would often say they were employees of Robert Kraft and were filming a team show. Russini reported on Monday that the videographer identified himself as an employee of Kraft.

The Patriots were fined $250,000 and docked a first-round pick for Spygate. Belichick was also fined $500,000.