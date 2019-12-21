Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis slams Trump for insulting a late congressman: ‘His cruelty really has no limits’

caption Patti Davis in March 2016, left, and President Donald Trump at a rally on December 18, 2019. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP / Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, slammed President Donald Trump in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday for insulting a late congressman.

The novelist criticized Trump for his “cruelty” at a political rally in Michigan this week, held the same night he was officially impeached by the House of Representatives.

Trump mocked the Michigan congresswoman Debbie Dingell, whose husband – the late Democratic congressman John D. Dingell – died in February. He was the country’s longest-serving lawmaker. During his rally, Trump implied he’s in hell, which was met with audible groans from the crowd.

“Being publicly attacked is a disorienting experience, one I am unfortunately familiar with,” Davis wrote. “It doesn’t matter how you feel about the person who has decided to deride you or a member of your family – you think about the millions of people who are listening, perhaps laughing, and the humiliation burns deep into your bones.”

Trump laments that Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him despite the fact that he allowed the normal state funeral to proceed for her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell. Trump then suggests John Dingell is in hell — to audible groans. pic.twitter.com/wsYfddNIA9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019

Davis recalled the “humiliation and hurt” she felt when people hurled “cruel comments” after her father’s death in 2004.

“Trump has assaulted numerous people at his rallies – a Gold Star family, a disabled reporter, various women, political rivals,” Davis wrote. “He knows full well the impact of attacking people so publicly. Maybe some of those in his audience on Wednesday finally began to perceive that his cruelty is limitless, his sense of decency nonexistent.”

Davis concluded: “He wasn’t aiming for wit. He wouldn’t bother with wit when he can aim for the heart of a widow and try to break it again.”

For her part, Debbie Dingell derided Trump’s “hurtful words” on Twitter.

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside,” she wrote. “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Read Davis’ full op-ed here.