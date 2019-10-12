Paul Allen’s 414-foot superyacht is for sale for $325 million. Take a look at the late Microsoft cofounder’s yacht, which has 2 helipads and a glass-bottomed underwater lounge.

caption George Lucas and Paul Allen aboard Octopus in Cannes, France, in 2005. source Dave Benett/Getty Images

A superyacht that belonged to late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen has hit the market for 295 million euros, or about $325 million, yacht brokerage Burgess told Business Insider.

The 414-foot yacht, Octopus, has eight decks, an elevator, a cinema, two helipads, and a glass-bottomed underwater observation lounge. Allen reportedly paid about $200 million to have the superyacht built by Lürssen. It was officially launched in 2003.

Allen was known for hosting star-studded parties on his yacht during the Cannes International Film Festival in France. Guests have reportedly included George Lucas, Mick Jagger, Karlie Kloss, and Chloe Sevigny.

The vessel is one of several assets the late billionaire’s estate has put up for sale since his death, including a $110 million Beverly Hills property and a MiG-29 fighter jet.

Take a look at Allen’s superyacht and the places it’s cruised, from Cannes and London to Argentina and Hong Kong.

Paul Allen’s superyacht, Octopus, has hit the market for 295 million euros, or about $325 million.

The Microsoft cofounder, who died in October 2018, reportedly paid about $200 million to have the superyacht built by Lürssen.

The 414-foot yacht, which was built in 2003 and refitted in 2019, has some truly lavish amenities spread out over its eight decks.

On its entertainment deck, the yacht has a cinema, gym, spa, and a basketball court.

It also comes with a glass-bottomed underwater observation lounge and a hyperbaric chamber.

On its dedicated owner’s deck, Octopus has a private elevator, a private bar, a hot tub, and an al fresco dining area.

The yacht can sleep up to 26 guests across 13 cabins, as well as 63 crew members in 30 crew cabins.

The superyacht has plenty of room for toys. Octopus comes with two helipads and storage space for seven tenders, two submersibles, and a large SUV.

It comes with a Pagoo, a submarine that can accommodate eight guests and two crew for dives of up to eight hours.

Octopus is “one of the most well-traveled yachts in the global fleet,” according to Burgess.

It’s an ideal explorer yacht for those who want to travel to some of the world’s most remote locations, according to the yacht brokerage firm.

The superyacht has been spotted all over the world, from the coast of Turkey …

caption Octopus moored in Aydin, Turkey. source Ibrahim Uzun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

… to London, England …

… to Hong Kong …

… to southern Argentina.

According to Burgess, the superyacht has also traveled to Antarctica, the Philippines, and traversed the Northwest Passage.

Allen was known for throwing star-studded parties on board Octopus during the Cannes International Film Festival in France.

The exclusive parties had a different elaborate theme each year, from Bollywood to Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” as Raisa Bruner previously reported for Business Insider.

Guests reportedly included “Rolling Stones” frontman Mick Jagger, model Karlie Kloss, and Hollywood A-listers George Lucas, Mischa Barton, John C. Reilly, and Chloe Sevigny.

At the Bollywood-themed party in 2015, dancers performed musical dance numbers for the guests.

For the “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” party the next year, the yacht was transformed into an enchanted garden.

Guests were given flower crowns and the vessel was decked out with floral arrangements and illuminated trees.

While performers were always brought on board, Allen was known to get onstage himself and rock out to some Led Zeppelin.

Allen’s $325 million superyacht is among several sizable assets that have been put up for sale by the late billionaire’s estate since his death.

The estate is also selling a $110 million plot of land in Beverly Hills that Allen owned for more than 20 years and his MiG-29 fighter jet.