Paul George says he spoke with Nike after Zion Williamson tore through his shoe, and nobody knows how it happened

Duke basketball star Zion Williamson tore through a pair of Nike shoes and injured his knee on Wednesday.

Williamson was wearing a $110 pair of Paul George’s Nike shoes at the time.

On Thursday, George said he spoke with Nike and was not sure why or how the incident happened. He also wished Williamson well in his recovery.

Duke basketball star Zion Williamson suffered a freak injury during Wednesday’s high-profile game against UNC when he slipped and tore through his shoe.

Williamson suffered a mild knee sprain from the incident and he did not return to the game.

Following the bizarre incident, Nike shares took a hit and some criticized Nike for the malfunction even happening.

Williamson was wearing Paul George’s shoes, the PG 2.5, when the incident occurred. On Thursday, George told reporters from the Oklahoma City Thunder’s practice that he spoke to Nike and wasn’t sure what happened.

“I don’t necessarily know what happened, how it happened,” George said. “Talked with Nike to see what went wrong, what happened with the shoe … So, I don’t necessarily know what happened. It’s never happened to my knowledge before.”

George said he takes pride in his shoe’s success.

“I take pride in that. My shoe has been a successful shoe, not only in college, but in the NBA. A lot of people been in them, a lot of people been wearing them.”

Williamson, the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, appeared to have avoided major injury, though it’s unclear if and when he will return to the court. Some have called for him to sit out the rest of the season to protect his NBA career.

George on Thursday wished Williamson well.

“I wanna wish him all the best,” George said. “I don’t know the severity of the injury right now, but just wish him all the best through the recovery, if it is something severe. Honestly, I’m just there for him through that time of being injured and being hurt. On a big stage, big game, him not being able to play that … that’s tough.”

Watch George’s comments below: