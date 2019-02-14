A judge ruled that Paul Manafort lied to prosecutors after striking a plea deal with Mueller

caption Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (2nd R) arrives with his wife Kathleen Manafort (R) at the Albert V. Bryan US Courthouse for an arraignment hearing. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled that Paul Manafort violated his plea deal with the special counsel Robert Mueller.

The judge found that Manafort made materially false statements to prosecutors in three out of five instances outlined by Mueller’s office.

The ruling nullifies Manafort’s plea deal with Mueller.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled Wednesday that Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Donald Trump’s campaign, lied to prosecutors in three out of five instances outlined by the special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

Manafort lied after striking a plea deal with Mueller’s team last year, following a conviction on several counts of tax and bank fraud.

Jackson’s ruling said that Manafort made false statements to prosecutors about:

A $125,000 payment made to a firm in 2017 related to a debt that Manafort had incurred.

His interactions with he former Russian intelligence operative Konstantin Kilimnik and Kilimnik’s role in the alleged conspiracy to obstruct justice by trying to influence the testimony of two witnesses in February.

Information that was “pertinent to another Department of Justice investigation.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.