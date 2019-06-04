Paul Manafort is set to be jailed at Rikers Island, where he could be placed in solitary confinement

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to be jailed on New York’s Rikers Island this week, where he will await trial on state-level mortgage fraud charges, Fox News and The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to be jailed on New York’s Rikers Island this week, where he will await trial on state-level mortgage fraud charges, Fox News and The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Manafort was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison in March after being convicted of and pleading guilty to multiple federal charges between two separate cases that unfolded as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Manafort was found guilty on eight federal counts of bank and tax fraud by a jury in Virginia. He also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one count of conspiracy against the US in a case run out of the DC US Attorney’s office.

Even after being sentenced to federal prison, state-level prosecutors in New York and Virginia began considering prosecuting Manafort on additional state charges. He would still face punishment even if President Donald Trump pardoned him for all the federal crimes for which he’s currently serving time.

In March, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. initiated a case that resulted in a grand jury indicting Manafort on 16 counts of fraud-related felony charges including mortgage fraud, falsifying business documents, and conspiracy.

People familiar with the matter told Fox and The Times that Manafort will be held at the infamous Rikers complex until his arraignment in New York State Supreme Court, and may be held in solitary confinement separate from other inmates due to his status as a “high profile” inmate.