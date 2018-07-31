See the real estate properties in New York and LA that prosecutors are accusing Paul Manafort of funneling millions through

By
Pat Ralph, Business Insider US
-
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018.
REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort appeared in court on Tuesday to defend against charges that include money laundering and tax fraud.

The indictment, which the special counsel Robert Mueller filed in October, says Manafort enjoyed a “lavish” lifestyle and bought many multimillion-dollar properties and “personal items” like Range Rovers, rugs, and even a $15,000 ostrich jacket.

“Manafort used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income,” the indictment said. Manafort has pleaded not guilty.

Here’s a look at some of the properties prosecutors are accusing Manafort of funneling money through, according to the indictment, other public records, and media reports:

The indictment says Manafort wired $6.4 million from an offshore account to purchase three different properties, one of which is this brownstone in Brooklyn.

General view of the 377 Union St. building in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., February 17, 2018
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Manafort’s ownership of the house became public after a community blogger who was taking pictures of the house was tipped off that it belonged to him.

People walk in front of the 377 Union St. building on February 17, 2018.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Source: The New York Times

Manafort allegedly bought the house through a holding company, but never lived there. Instead, his daughter and son-in-law apparently planned to renovate it and move in.

Workers are seen working at a brownstone house belonging to Manafort in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn on October 30, 2017.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Source: The New York Times

Manafort’s companies borrowed nearly $7 million in order to buy the house, according to public records.

A worker is seen working inside the brownstone house in Carroll Gardens on October 30, 2017.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Source: The New York Times

As the future of the house remains unclear, Manafort could put the property back on the market for as much as $9 million.

Another view of the brownstone house in Brooklyn.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Source: The Real Deal

A second property that Manafort allegedly used money from an offshore account to buy is located on Howard Street in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, according to the indictment.

A general view of a building at 29 Howard Street where Manafort is listed as owner of a suite, according to an indictment.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Like with his Brooklyn house, Manafort has been accused of falsely reporting to the bank that his daughter and son-in-law were living at his SoHo condo.

The building at 29 Howard Street is located in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Manafort reportedly purchased the condo in 2012 through a shell company for $2.85 million — money the indictment says came from Cyprus.

The ground level of 29 Howard Street in SoHo.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Manafort’s daughter reportedly purchased a third property in New York City, located in Chinatown, for over $2.5 million in 2007.

People walk in front of the 123 Baxter St. building in New York City on February 17, 2018.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Sources: Curbed, 377 Union

The shell company Manafort and his daughter used to purchase the Chinatown apartment received a $10 million loan from a Cyprus bank, the indictment alleges.

People walk in front of the 123 Baxter St. building in New York on February 17, 2018
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Source: 377 Union

Manafort reportedly reached a deal with Mueller to use his Chinatown apartment as collateral for his $11.7 million prison bail.

Another view of the 123 Baxter St. building in New York on February 17, 2018.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Source: Curbed New York

Manafort and his family were expected to lose $4 million of investments in properties in Los Angeles, including this one his son-in-law purchased for $7.5 million.

View of the house located at 1550 Blue Jay Way in Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2017
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Bloomberg

The properties in California are now under the purview of the special counsel after Manafort reportedly failed to disclose a loan from a lender that was also the main creditor in his bankruptcy cases.

A property at 2401 Nottingham Ave is seen under construction in Los Angeles on December 13, 2017
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

The creditor in the bankruptcies of Manafort’s four properties in the Los Angeles area reportedly gave his shell company a loan for his Brooklyn property, according to court filings and public records.

A property at 2401 Nottingham Ave is seen under construction in LA on December 13, 2017.
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Another real estate holding Manafort allegedly used money from an offshore account to buy is located in this apartment building in Alexandria, Virginia, according to the indictment.

A cyclist makes his way past a building in Alexandria, Virginia on August 9, 2017 that contains a unit listed to Manafort.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

That also happens to be where his trial is taking place. Jury selection and opening arguments kicked off on Tuesday, July 31.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in a court room sketch on the opening day of his trial in Alexandria, Virginia on July 31, 2018.
REUTERS/Bill Hennessy

Source: Business Insider