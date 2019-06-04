Paul Pogba could join Juventus from Manchester United, after leaving Juventus for Manchester United, and leaving Manchester United for Juventus

caption Paul Pogba. source Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United.

Reports suggest the player could return to Juventus, a club he left four years ago to join United, after having already left United for Juventus in 2012.

Pogba has a current market valuation of approximately $170 million.

It is currently unclear whether United will sell the player, but Juventus has informed the player’s agent and the club that it is interested in doing a deal.

United could sell Pogba to help fund a massive summer spending spree of its own.

Paul Pogba is being linked with a summer transfer to Juventus.

The move would mean leaving Manchester United to return to a club he left in 2016 to join a club he could now be leaving, after leaving once before in 2012 for the club he now wants to rejoin …

Or, to put it simpler: if a deal is agreed between Juventus and Manchester United, it would be the second time he has left Old Trafford for a trip to Turin.

Pogba joined Manchester United in 2009 after spells at a number of youth level teams in France. He was considered a top teenage prospect by United’s former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, but was eventually criticized for showing a lack of respect when he did not sign a contract extension in 2012, instead opting to join Juventus for free.

In Italy, he blossomed into one of the best all-round midfielders on the planet, winning the Serie A league championship in every season he spent in the country.

His ability realerted United, who paid around $115 million in 2016 for a player they let go for nothing four years before.

But, despite winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, Pogba has failed to replicate his Juventus form at United, and he could now be on the cusp of returning to his former team, Sky Sports reports.

Sky in Italy says Juventus has held discussions with Pogba’s representative Mino Raiola. United has also reportedly been told the Italian champions want to buy its midfielder.

But if United did decide to cash in on Pogba, a player with a market valuation of up to $170 million, according to the Swiss think tank CIES Football Observatory, then it could auction the player across Europe as Juventus is not the only team interested in signing him.

Sky Sports also reported that Pogba attracted the attention of Real Madrid, a team he had previously said would be “a dream for anyone” earlier in the season.

Should United sell Pogba, it could use the cash received from the deal to help fund a summer spending spree, as it has been linked with players like the $80 million Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, the $45 million midfielder James Rodriguez, the $170 million FC Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho, the $80 million Leicester City star James Maddison, and the $15 million defender Jerome Boateng.

The summer transfer market opened for trading on May 16 and will close on August 8.