Paul Rudd woke up with his arm in the toilet after fainting on a flight to Hong Kong

caption Paul Rudd was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday. source Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Paul Rudd once had an intense allergic reaction on a flight to Hong Kong.

The “Ant-Man” actor told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night that a reaction to MSG caused him to faint onboard in a pretty compromising position.

Rudd said he was in the bathroom when he blacked out, and later woke up with his arm submerged in the toilet.

Rudd appears in the highly-anticipated “Avengers: Endgame,” which is released in US theatres today.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Paul Rudd has done a lot of traveling to promote “Avengers: Endgame,” which is released in US theatres today.

He began his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night by telling the host about all the different countries he’d visited over the last few weeks.

The actor said he flew from Hong Kong to New York to Los Angeles to London to New York again, and then Shanghai.

“I’ve racked up a lot of frequent flier miles,” the actor joked.

caption Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” source Marvel

Read more: Mark Ruffalo told Don Cheadle to wear a modesty cloth when they shot ‘Avengers’ scenes in skin-tight unitards

Asked about the long flight to Hong Kong, which takes about 16 hours from New York, the actor recalled his traumatic first journey to the East Asian city, which saw him end up in a very compromising position.

“The first time I did it [flew to Hong Kong], I fainted,” Rudd told Fallon.

“I had two bowls of soup, and then I went to the bathroom.

“And as I was getting ready to go to the bathroom, I started feeling really dizzy.

“I remember there was a handle and I went to reach for it, and then I just blacked out,” the actor said.

“The next thing I knew there was somebody banging on the door, and my right arm was completely submerged in the toilet, and my left hand was around my penis.”

Rudd went on to explain that the fainting episode was caused by an allergic reaction to MSG (monosodium glutamate).

Watch him tell the story here:

According to Verywell Health, reactions to MSG if you’re intolerant are usually only mild and short-lasting, but can include the symptoms Rudd describes, as well as heart palpitations, headaches, and nausea.