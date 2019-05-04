Paul Simon is selling his Connecticut estate for $13.9 million. Take a look at the 32-acre property, which comes with a private music studio where Simon recorded his last 4 albums

- source
- Paul Simon is selling his 32-acre Connecticut estate for $13.9 million.
- The 8,500-square-foot main house has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three half bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a three-car garage.
- The property includes a terraced pool, formal walled gardens, courtyards, and sweeping meadows.
- A 2,400-square-foot guest cottage served as Simon’s private recording studio, where the musician recorded his last four albums.
Seven months after the end of his farewell tour, musician Paul Simon put his 32-acre Connecticut estate on the market for $13.9 million.
The New Canaan property includes an 8,500-square-foot brick main house with seven bedrooms, a three-car garage, and an outdoor swimming pool.
The 77-year-old musician used the 2,400-square-foot guest cottage as a private recording studio and recorded his last four albums there, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Simon has owned the home for 17 years – he bought it for $16.5 million in 2002.
Leslie Razook and Anne Krieger of William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents.
Here’s a look at the legendary musician’s 32-acre property.
Paul Simon is selling his 32-acre Connecticut estate for $13.9 million.
The main house is surrounded by formal walled gardens, courtyards, and a terraced pool.
The property is located in New Canaan, about a 1.5 hour drive from New York City.
Simon bought the property, which includes acres of meadows and vistas, in 2002 for $16.5 million.
The 8,500-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half baths.
Simon became famous in the 1950s and ’60s as half of the folk rock duo Simon and Garfunkel with Art Garfunkel.
He’s owned the Connecticut home for 17 years.
A sun room lets in light and warmth from the surrounding countryside.
The heated swimming pool overlooks the tree-lined estate and pond.
A 2,400-square-foot cottage and garage on the property serves as “an ideal guest house, musician’s or writer’s studio,” according to the listing.
Simon used it as his own private recording studio, where he recorded his last four albums.
Simon put his home up for sale seven months after he wrapped up his farewell tour and said he was “finished” writing music.
