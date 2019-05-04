Paul Simon is selling his Connecticut estate for $13.9 million. Take a look at the 32-acre property, which comes with a private music studio where Simon recorded his last 4 albums

Paul Simon bought the house for $16.5 million in 2002.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Seven months after the end of his farewell tour, musician Paul Simon put his 32-acre Connecticut estate on the market for $13.9 million.

The New Canaan property includes an 8,500-square-foot brick main house with seven bedrooms, a three-car garage, and an outdoor swimming pool.

The 77-year-old musician used the 2,400-square-foot guest cottage as a private recording studio and recorded his last four albums there, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Simon has owned the home for 17 years – he bought it for $16.5 million in 2002.

Leslie Razook and Anne Krieger of William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents.

Here’s a look at the legendary musician’s 32-acre property.

Paul Simon is selling his 32-acre Connecticut estate for $13.9 million.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Los Angeles Times

The main house is surrounded by formal walled gardens, courtyards, and a terraced pool.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

The property is located in New Canaan, about a 1.5 hour drive from New York City.

Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

Simon bought the property, which includes acres of meadows and vistas, in 2002 for $16.5 million.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

The 8,500-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half baths.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Simon became famous in the 1950s and ’60s as half of the folk rock duo Simon and Garfunkel with Art Garfunkel.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Los Angeles Times

He’s owned the Connecticut home for 17 years.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Los Angeles Times

A sun room lets in light and warmth from the surrounding countryside.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

The heated swimming pool overlooks the tree-lined estate and pond.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

A 2,400-square-foot cottage and garage on the property serves as “an ideal guest house, musician’s or writer’s studio,” according to the listing.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Simon used it as his own private recording studio, where he recorded his last four albums.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Los Angeles Times

Simon put his home up for sale seven months after he wrapped up his farewell tour and said he was “finished” writing music.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Business Insider, NPR