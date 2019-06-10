Pauley Perrette says she’ll never return to ‘NCIS’ because she’s ‘terrified’ of costar Mark Harmon. Here’s everything you should know.

caption Mark Harmon as Leroy and Pauley Perrette as Abby on “NCIS” in 2016. source Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Pauley Perrette said on Friday that she would never return to “NCIS” because she’s “terrified” of her former costar, Mark Harmon.

Perrette, who had starred on the CBS procedural since its premiere in 2002, appeared on her final episode in May 2018.

Days after the episode aired, she said that she left the show because of “multiple physical assaults.”

“I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew,” she wrote in a tweet. “Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

After much speculation about her emotional exit last year, Pauley Perrette has confirmed that she will “never” return to the popular CBS procedural “NCIS” – and claimed her former costar, Mark Harmon, is to blame.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” Perrette wrote on Twitter. “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it.”

Perrette, who had starred on the show as Abby Sciuto since its premiere in 2002, previously suggested that she left the show after “multiple physical assaults.” Here’s everything we know.

Perrette announced her exit from the show in October 2017

“So it is true that I am leaving NCIS,” the actress wrote on Twitter. “There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE…”

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

Perrette stayed relatively quiet about the reason for her departure but did praise the character for making careers in math and science feel accessible to young girls.

“I’ve been mourning a lot, the loss of Abby,” she told The Talk, “but also what she means to these young girls.”

Perrette’s fan-favorite forensic scientist was subsequently written off the show on season 15, episode 22, “Two Steps Back,” which aired on May 8, 2018.

caption Pauley Perrette as Abby on her final episode of “NCIS.” source Patrick McElhenney/CBS via Getty Images

As Vanity Fair’s Laura Bradley noted at the time, the relationship between Perrette’s Abby and Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, had served as the “emotional core of ‘N.C.I.S.’ from the beginning of the series.”

“Gibbs considers the goth lab lurker to be something like the plucky child he never had – and over the years, he’s been particularly protective of her, both emotionally and as various outside threats have jeopardized her life,” Bradley wrote. “It’s ties like these, in addition to Abby’s boundless charisma, that will make her departure from the show so difficult for longtime fans to stomach.”

Just days after her final episode aired, Perrette made vague allegations on Twitter

In a series of tweets, Perrette said she intentionally chose to stay vague about her decision to leave because she “refused to go low.”

“But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me,” she wrote. “If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,'” she continued. “Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime.”

Perrette went on to say that a “very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine'” was working to keep her silent and feed false stories about her exit to the media.

“No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew,” she wrote. “Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

“I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

In response to Perrette’s tweets, CBS released a statement that confirmed she had brought up a “workplace concern” while still employed by the network.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on ‘N.C.I.S.’ and we are all going to miss her,” the statement read. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette claimed again that she’s stayed vague about her allegations ‘to protect my crew’

caption Brian Dietzen, Pauley Perrette, Mark Harmon, Cote de Pablo, and Michael Weatherly of “NCIS” in 2013. source David M. Russell/CBS via Getty Images

After claiming that she’s “terrified” of Harmon on Friday, Perrette shared an additional tweet that she deleted shortly after.

The tweet contained a set of photos, apparently showing the bruised eye of a CBS crew member, who Perrette said was attacked by Harmon’s dog.

“I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew!” Perrette wrote in the now-deleted tweet, according to Jezebel. “And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job.”

Multiple CBS actors and executives have been accused of mistreating women

The network that Perrette accused of trying to “silence” her doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to its female employees.

Former chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves left CBS in disgrace after multiple allegations of sexual assault. Some women said they believed Moonves derailed their careers after they rejected his advances.

In the months since Moonves was ousted, other big names at CBS have faced allegations of their own. Notably, multiple women accused former CBS anchor Charlie Rose of “blatant and repeated sexual harassment” and “subsequent unlawful retaliation.”

caption Eliza Dushku as J.P. Nunnelly and Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull on “Bull.” source Barbara Nitke/CBS via Getty Images

In December, “Bull” star Eliza Dushku spoke out about facing sexual harassment at the hands of her former costar Michael Weatherly during her time on the set of the CBS series. Dushku said that CBS fired her after she confronted Weatherly, and the network renewed the series for a fourth season in May.

Beyond harassment and assault, some CBS stars have expressed disappointment in the network’s gender parity. “The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies said she didn’t reprise her role on “The Good Fight” because CBS lowballed her.

Representatives for Perrette, Harmon, and CBS didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.