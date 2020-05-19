‘Jersey Shore’ star DJ Pauly D’s quarantine beard is making the internet thirsty

caption In a recent video, DelVecchio showed off his new “quarantine beard.” source @DJPaulyD/Twitter

“Jersey Shore” star Paul DelVecchio Jr., better known as DJ Pauly D, debuted his new quarantine beard earlier this spring.

Recent social media posts featuring the new look, however, are receiving extra attention online.

Fans are admiring the MTV alum’s “glow up” with thirsty comments on his newest video.

Original Pauly D admirers, however, are insisting that the “Jersey Shore” star has always been “fine.”

From playing videogames to live-tweeting the movie “Cats,” celebrities, like the rest of us, have been picking up new activities to keep themselves entertained during quarantine. DJ Pauly D, however, decided to use the time to grow a beard – and his new look is making waves online.

The “Jersey Shore” star, whose real name is Paul DelVecchio Jr., debuted the new look on Instagram in April, and the beard has made several appearances on his new TikTok account.

His most recent social media posts, however, have fans swooning.

“New flex,” he captioned a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday.

In the clip, DelVecchio strokes the new beard, wearing a Yankees cap obscuring his signature gelled hairstyle.

In less than 24 hours, the video has racked up over hundreds of thousands of likes and received some attention from DelVecchio’s MTV inner circle.

“Jersey Shore” star Mike Sorrentino, known as “The Situation” to his fans, voiced his approval for the look, commenting “beard gang” in solidarity.

“Who are you and what have you done with Pauly D,” the official “Jersey Shore” Instagram account wrote.

Fellow MTV star Justina Valentine, who has appeared on “Wild ‘N Out” since 2016, also approved of the facial hair, adding that “the beard is the move.”

The comments section, however, is mostly flooded with thirsty comments from fans posting heart and fire emojis.

DelVecchio also posted the video to Twitter, where he’s received similar attention from admirers.

“Just in the house if ya need me,” he captioned the post.

Just in the house if ya need me pic.twitter.com/VZWiMJobrj — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) May 18, 2020

The tweet immediately received thousands of likes and retweets from fans calling the MTV alum “fine,” “glowed up,” and “a whole a– daddy.”

The online reactions multiplied quickly – such that “Pauly D” began trending on Twitter.

While much of the online thirst for the “Jersey Shore” star is new, thanks to the quarantine beard, original Pauly D admirers are staking their claim.

“Ppl with taste been knew that Pauly D is fine, y’all just now catching on,” one Twitter user wrote, receiving nearly 5,000 likes.

“Pauly D BEEN fine it took y’all this long to figure it out,” another wrote.

DelVecchio, it seems, is enjoying his latest moment of viral fame.

“I Love Trending This Time A Yearrrr,” he captioned a screenshot of Monday’s Twitter trends in the United States.

I Love Trending This Time A Yearrrrrr #PaulyD #DJPaulyD Pauly D pic.twitter.com/b34bSFTZ9v — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) May 18, 2020

Naturally, the official “Jersey Shore” Twitter account chimed in, encouraging DelVecchio to “break the internet.”

