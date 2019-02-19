Payless has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in 2 years and is closing all of its more than 2,000 stores

Payless has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing all of its more than 2,000 stores.

This is the second time the company has filed for bankruptcy in two years.

Discount shoe retailer Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy late Monday night and announced it would be closing all of its more than 2,000 stores. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that this could be the largest retail bankruptcy ever in terms of store count.

This is the second time in two years that the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. In April 2017, it did so and closed 400 stores immediately. A further 500 followed suit shortly after.

The discount chain joins a string of retailers including Shopko, Gymboree, and Charlotte Russe that also filed for bankruptcy in the first two months of 2019.