We went shopping at Payless 3 days after it filed for bankruptcy for the second time in 2 years — and it’s clear why the store is dying

- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
- Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
- This is the second time in two years that the company has filed for bankruptcy.
- The store has struggled in recent years due to big competition from fast-fashion brands like Forever 21 and larger retailers alike. Its less-than-optimal online-shopping experience has also failed to give the company an edge.
- We went shopping at a Payless location days after the company’s announcement and found outdated styles and dull shoe displays.
- Here’s what it was like inside.
We visited the Payless ShoeSource location at 934 Market Street in San Francisco, California.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
This is one of roughly 2,500 stores in North America that will be closing following the company’s bankruptcy filing.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
There were posters advertising the store’s closing displayed on the windows.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
The loud yellow lettering was hard to miss.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
And you could also spot yellow sales stickers on a display table of sneakers through the window.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
The advertising seemed to be working — the aisles were fairly packed with bargain hunters.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Everything in the store was 20% off.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Tall boots had a larger discount — they were 40% off.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
The women’s department was on the ground floor.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Handbags lined a wall close to the cash register.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were also socks and tights, all advertised as being 20% off.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were a few of these cushioned seats stationed around the store. This one had some stains on it.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Through the aisles, there was a wide range of shoe labels.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Airwalk sneakers were abundant, priced at $30.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Champion sneakers and walking shoes were also prominent in the store.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were plenty of work- and comfort-oriented shoes, like these slip-resistant black slip-on shoes that cost $34.99.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
What looked like school uniform footwear was in stock as well.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were heels and sneakers by the American Eagle brand.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
These American Eagle black flats were $24.99.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Shoes by Dexflex comfort were in stock.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were these on-trend red sock boots by Brash for $50.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
These Brash over-the-knee boots were priced at $60.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
But these sparkly tall boots were on clearance sale for a more affordable $20.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There was a handful of shoes that had the red clearance sticker.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
High-heels by the Christian Siriano brand were some of the trendiest shoes in the store. These gold shimmery heels were $34.99.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were these pointed red pumps …
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
… but also some more work-friendly shoes for $34.99.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Upstairs was the men’s department.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
It was a ghost town compared to downstairs.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were pieces of trash scattered in certain places.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were slip-on work shoes by Dexter Comfort for $39.99.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Shoes by the Hunter’s Bay brand were in stock.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
And these waterproof work boots were priced at $44.99.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
There were multiple Champion sneaker options …
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
… and there were slip-resistant work shoes for $29.99.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Overall, the store was nicely kept, but the shoes weren’t obviously sorted by category, like fitness, dress, etc.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
The shoe boxes sat straightened on the shelves …
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
… but the display didn’t look anything like how department stores like Macy’s showcase their footwear.
Historically, the store has been known for its unbeatable low prices.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Source: Digiday
But Payless has had to compete with other fashion brands across the board in recent years, from fast-fashion stores like Forever 21 to larger retailers like Walmart and Target.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Source: Digiday
Payless also has a lackluster online-shopping experience, which has likely played a role in its downfall.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Source: Digiday
Some of the styles seemed outdated, too, like these glittery Birkenstock look-a-likes.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Despite the bargain prices, Payless’ unattractive shoe displays, lack of an e-commerce presence, and inability to keep up with other fashion labels point to why it’s struggled in recent years.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
Source: Digiday
It seems as though an era of value shoe shopping is coming to an end.
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider