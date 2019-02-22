We went shopping at Payless 3 days after it filed for bankruptcy for the second time in 2 years — and it’s clear why the store is dying

By
Katie Canales, Business Insider US
-
Unattractive shoe displays, big competition from fast-fashion brands and larger retailers, and a lack of an e-commerce presence has contributed to the end of Payless, and of an era of value shoe store shopping.

caption
source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

  • Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
  • This is the second time in two years that the company has filed for bankruptcy.
  • The store has struggled in recent years due to big competition from fast-fashion brands like Forever 21 and larger retailers alike. Its less-than-optimal online-shopping experience has also failed to give the company an edge.
  • We went shopping at a Payless location days after the company’s announcement and found outdated styles and dull shoe displays.
  • Here’s what it was like inside.

We visited the Payless ShoeSource location at 934 Market Street in San Francisco, California.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

This is one of roughly 2,500 stores in North America that will be closing following the company’s bankruptcy filing.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were posters advertising the store’s closing displayed on the windows.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The loud yellow lettering was hard to miss.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

And you could also spot yellow sales stickers on a display table of sneakers through the window.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The advertising seemed to be working — the aisles were fairly packed with bargain hunters.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Everything in the store was 20% off.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Tall boots had a larger discount — they were 40% off.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The women’s department was on the ground floor.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Handbags lined a wall close to the cash register.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were also socks and tights, all advertised as being 20% off.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were a few of these cushioned seats stationed around the store. This one had some stains on it.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Through the aisles, there was a wide range of shoe labels.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Airwalk sneakers were abundant, priced at $30.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Champion sneakers and walking shoes were also prominent in the store.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were plenty of work- and comfort-oriented shoes, like these slip-resistant black slip-on shoes that cost $34.99.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

What looked like school uniform footwear was in stock as well.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were heels and sneakers by the American Eagle brand.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

These American Eagle black flats were $24.99.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Shoes by Dexflex comfort were in stock.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were these on-trend red sock boots by Brash for $50.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

These Brash over-the-knee boots were priced at $60.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

But these sparkly tall boots were on clearance sale for a more affordable $20.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There was a handful of shoes that had the red clearance sticker.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

High-heels by the Christian Siriano brand were some of the trendiest shoes in the store. These gold shimmery heels were $34.99.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were these pointed red pumps …

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

… but also some more work-friendly shoes for $34.99.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Upstairs was the men’s department.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

It was a ghost town compared to downstairs.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were pieces of trash scattered in certain places.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were slip-on work shoes by Dexter Comfort for $39.99.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Shoes by the Hunter’s Bay brand were in stock.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

And these waterproof work boots were priced at $44.99.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

There were multiple Champion sneaker options …

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

… and there were slip-resistant work shoes for $29.99.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Overall, the store was nicely kept, but the shoes weren’t obviously sorted by category, like fitness, dress, etc.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The shoe boxes sat straightened on the shelves …

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

… but the display didn’t look anything like how department stores like Macy’s showcase their footwear.

Historically, the store has been known for its unbeatable low prices.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

But Payless has had to compete with other fashion brands across the board in recent years, from fast-fashion stores like Forever 21 to larger retailers like Walmart and Target.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Payless also has a lackluster online-shopping experience, which has likely played a role in its downfall.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Some of the styles seemed outdated, too, like these glittery Birkenstock look-a-likes.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Despite the bargain prices, Payless’ unattractive shoe displays, lack of an e-commerce presence, and inability to keep up with other fashion labels point to why it’s struggled in recent years.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

It seems as though an era of value shoe shopping is coming to an end.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider